‘Sephora does not care about its employees’: Sephora employee says she quit job after her manager was ‘wrongly terminated’

A former Sephora worker in Nashville, Tennessee revealed how she quit her job over her manager’s wrongful termination in a viral video posted to TikTok.

In the video, which has been viewed 443,800 times as of Saturday, user Gracie (@gracie_b14) said her store manager, Megan, was fired in early March by the district manager, who she said manages Sephora locations for “most of the Southeast.”

“This came after [the manager] found out that Megan had opened an investigation into her for wrongful treatment. Exactly two days later,” Gracie added in the video.

The TikToker said she formerly worked as a licensed beauty advisor as well as what she thought was a “licensed responsible person.” Her duties included keeping beauty stations clean in the event of state inspections, which she says she did alone as the store’s only full-time licensed beauty advisor.

“Before I got in there, the Barbicide had only been changed once in three months. Barbicide is supposed to be changed daily,” Gracie revealed, referring to the disinfecting spray used in the professional beauty industry. “The counters had never been wiped down with Barbicide, only rubbing alcohol, which is not acceptable according to state board standards.”

Gracie said she was told that, because she was considered a licensed responsible person, she would receive a bonus and other benefits. Upon meeting the district manager for the first time, however, she learned she hadn’t actually received the position.

“I was doing the work of a manager without getting paid or compensated for doing said work,” Gracie said in the video. “[The district manager] knew this and still did nothing about it.”

On the day she quit, she said she had been led to believe she was a licensed responsible person for three months.

“That store was run horribly, [the district manager] did a horrible job running and managing that store from the outside, and I could go on and on about Sephora,” Gracie said before ending her video.

Several of Gracie’s former customers expressed support for her in the comments.

“You were THE reason I shopped at the store! I’m so sorry this happened to you,” one user shared.

“My daughter and I would come see you at Sephora all the time. My daughter ‘wanted to be like you,’” user Shenia Rose (@skin.inseoul) wrote.

Other former Sephora employees shared their experiences working there.

“Girl when I worked for Sephora one of my coworkers was literally puking in the bathroom and management made her do people’s makeup,” user Molly Katherine (@scarlettohair) wrote.

“Sounds like Sephora! When my brother died and my coworker told my assistant manager, he said ‘Cool,’” Gracie responded.

“Ever since Calvin McDonald left. Company went straight downhill. Worked there for nine years and saw it rapidly deteriorate,” another user said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Gracie via TikTok comment and to Sephora via email.