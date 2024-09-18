Scrolling In The Deep: Is your body tea?

Scrolling in the deep is a weekly column that defines internet slang you need to know to operate online. It runs on Wednesdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter—but only our most dedicated readers get it.



The nerds over at r/linguistics will have a field day with this one. The evolution of the slang term ‘tea’ is one that we can’t help but admire, especially in an online world where words’ meanings change at break-neck speed. ‘Tea’ is just another evolution of the trend of making up a phrase for something that already has a name.



In the late 2010s, the concept of “ tea ” took over more than just the online space. “Tea” became so overused that many began using it ironically after edgy marketing geniuses slapped it onto their campaigns to appeal to millennials . For those unfamiliar with the phrase, “tea” basically means “gossip.” Phrases like “What’s the Tea,” and “Spill the Tea” are, unsurprisingly, now considered cringe by the younger generations. However, that doesn’t exempt “tea” from getting the Gen Zalpha treatment i.e., adopting it from a subculture and morphing it into something new.



On TikTok , you may see the comments section inundated with “body tea” or “that body is tea” beneath attractive people’s fit checks. But what does it mean?

What is ‘body tea’ on TikTok?

In the ’90s, kids used to say, “That body is bangin’!” “Body is tea” is literally the same thing. “Body tea” means you’re hot, your body is killer, and everyone wants to be you or be with you. So if you see someone saying “that body tea,” they’re complimenting the person on their attractive figure. Over on X, viral posts using the phrase have gained millions of views, with folks now using the phrase as an inside joke.

body so tea no wonder they filmed challengers in boston pic.twitter.com/xkxjo4hjp4 — kayla (@biondcd) September 1, 2024

https://twitter.com/SaiB0i/status/1767973608398172513

body so tea the british are coming — ｡ﾟ✶ฺ.ヽ.✶ฺﾟ｡ (@oatmilkdrunk) July 20, 2024

While “Body tea” may have an uptick in usage in the past few months, the start of its popularity dates back to July 2023, per Know Your Meme .

Where does ‘body is tea’ come from?

“Tea” as in gossip is derived from Black drag culture . Body tea’s prevalence, however, is thanks to a TikToker called Queen Opp.



In one of her live streams, which has been reposted since then, the influencer gushes about her bestie: “She get money, her body tea, she’s super thick, she’s super pretty.” While the Atlantic noted viewers misinterpreted what Queen was saying, the video “skyrocketed the original sound to virality, with over 8,000 uses over the next eight months,” according to Know Your Meme.

How to use ‘body tea?’

If you want to “rizz” up someone online, simply comment “body tea” or “body is tea,” on their videos. Or if you feel like hyping up your friend when they’re having an outfit crisis right before hitting the club, hit ‘em with the “you got body tea” for some friendship points. However, take caution when using it online as some might not like their bodies being commented on by strangers.

