‘This is why walmart locks up products’: Woman goes to Walgreens’ beauty aisle to get ready for the night

A woman shared one of her physical insecurities in a viral TikTok, but some commenters completely missed the point, instead accusing her of using an item and not paying for it.

In the video posted by fashion editor Sierra Mayhew, she shows one of the beauty steps she feels like she has to take before going out to cover up an insecurity.

In the clip, Mayhew is seen wearing a formal dress in Walgreens’ beauty aisle. With a hair color touch-up spray in one hand, Mayhew shakes the bottle and lightly sprays the top of her head to conceal her grey hair.

“This is what it’s come to, OK? That’s my problem. Please tell me I’m not alone,” Mayhew says.

The 26-year-old said she’s felt 46 years old since she was just 19 because of her grey hair, which she’s been hiding for years. She added that she was long overdue to touch up her greys but forgot her temporary dye at home so she had to run into Walgreens to buy a new bottle.

“Anyone else???” she asked. “…this has been a silent struggle of mine for so long so i decided to open up about it since i can’t be the only one.”

In the video’s text overlay, Mayhew wrote that she went into Walmart to use the product, while her video’s caption says that she’s at Walgreens.

Commenters were going in on Mayhew, assuming that she went to Walmart, used the product, and then put the used product back on the shelf.

“And this is why you always buy the products that are all the way in the back,” the top comment read.

“This is why walmart locks up products,” a person wrote.

“So the people who buy it are paying for used goods?” another said.

At no point in the video is Mayhew seen putting the product back down on a shelf. Instead, it stays in her hand the whole time.

“Guys where did she say she was putting it back on the shelf after using it?? She is expressing her deep insecurity that she wants to correct asap…” a person pointed out.

In the comments section, Mayhew clarified that she bought the root touch-up spray before filming the video. So, no, she didn’t put a used product back on the shelf.

#hairproblems #rootcoverup ♬ escape – Kilgore Doubtfire @_sierramayhew It started when i was 19!! I’m a bit overdue for a color touch up and i forgot my temporary dye at home so i had to run to walgreens before dinner and do my touchup in the ailes lol this has been a silent struggle of mine for so long so i decided to open up about it since i can’t be the only one #grayhair

Other commenters related to her content, sharing their stories and perspectives.

“You’re not alone! I started greying in 5th grade! Every few years now I let my grey grow out, I’ve come to love it,” a commenter shared.

“I’m also 26 and have a lot of greys, I started noticing them at 22! I’m glad people are talking about it,” another added.

“Grey hair has nothing to do with age. It’s about genetics. My best friend has a ton of grey hair that started in our 20s. I’ll be 40 this year and have maybe 4,” a person wrote.

This is completely true, according to Harvard Health Publishing. Your genes determine when your hair will start to grey.

“Though stress may play a role in the process, it would be more helpful to look to past generations rather than your current stress levels to help you predict when or if you’ll go gray,” Harvard reported.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mayhew for comment via email.