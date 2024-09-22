‘Make sure you don’t go to Honda’: Man shows how to remove the sensor on your Accord that gets stolen when you park

A man is warning Honda owners to remove the sensor on their Accords that are being stolen while parked.

In a viral video with more than 800,000 views, TikTok user Lyn (@lynxalwaysright) warns others about a car part that is hot on the black market and shows just how easy it actually is for your car to fall victim.

In the video, Lyn claimed that there’s a 50/50 chance (at least in New York City) that if you have a Honda Accord, you’ll be targeted for the front radar sensor.

With a flat screwdriver in hand, Lyn showed just how easy it is for thieves to access the sensor and why you should learn to detach it yourself.

All you have to do is wedge the screwdriver under the front car logo and pop it out then pop out the senor. If it weren’t for the fact that he was filming the whole process could have easily taken less than 10 seconds. That’s all the time a thief needs.

“You put this [expletive] in a safe place. They comin’,” Lyn said.

“It’s a shame that manufacturers don’t make expensive parts like sensors. Side mirrors more secure,” a commenter wrote.

What does the sensor do?

The front radar sensor is an additional safety feature. It uses radio waves to detect other cars or objects. This provides alerts to the driver if they’re at risk of a forward collision, and can trigger automatic brakes.

Front radar sensors are important, but driving around without one isn’t life-threatening. In fact, cars didn’t use to have sensors several years ago, and there are plenty of old sensor-less cars driving the streets today.

How to prevent your sensor from getting stolen

If your car has a similar design flaw, there are two things you can do to avoid theft:

Take it with you: A car enthusiast offered a somewhat impractical solution. They said that if someone is going to be away from their car for a long time, they should remove the sensor themselves and take it with them.



“Once your sensor is re-plugged in, everything goes back to normal. So it’s OK to take out your sensor and put it back in. It’ll be no worries. Take your [expletive] home!” he said.



Put a lock on it: You can buy just about anything online, including a car sensor lock for $55. Now, this might not fully deter a thief (especially one carrying a screwdriver), but it might discourage someone who is looking to do a quick-hit job and doesn't want to arouse suspicion by openly tinkering with a car.



Even the fastest screwdriver wielder will need one to three minutes to undo five screws.

Why would someone steal such a random car piece?

Why else do people steal things? Money.

According to the Honda parts website, this radar can cost anywhere from $500 to $800. Now we’re not sure what sketchy place is buying these up, but the thief is likely getting a decent cut considering they only put in a few minutes worth of “work.”

On top of the $500 to $800 for the part, you’ll have to pay about $250 in labor, according to car forum Just Answer.

While it seems like it’s as simple as just snapping the part into place, you must reprogram the sensor with a high-end scan tool first.

“This is why the car insurance so high in NYC,” a top comment read.

“The glass of my side view mirror was stolen and snipped the sensor cables. 18’ CRV,” a person shared.

“Having to dismantle your car and put it together everyday is crazy cant have nothing nice in the Bronx,” another wrote.

“Reminds me of taking the radio out of your car when you park it,” a commenter added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lyn for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to Honda via email.

