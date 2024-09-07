‘The sensor is the brains of your car’: Expert shows what happens when someone steals your car’s sensor

If it’s not nailed down, someone will take it.

While most might associate the phrase with retail theft or theft of personal items in the home, it apparently applies to cars too.

From catalytic converters to Kia and Hyundai vehicles, thieves have figured out how to the get the most bang for their time by hacking their way into stealing everything from valuable parts to the whole car.

Now, some thieves appear to be targeting the front-end sensors of cars like the Honda Accord Hybrid. One car expert and content creator is taking the opportunity to educate his viewers by explaining what happens when a vehicle that is reliant on sensors for most of its operation has it removed.

In the video uploaded to TikTok that has drawn over 145,000 views, car enthusiast and expert @lynxalwaysright, whose content mostly focuses on cars, shows just how many systems in his 2024 Honda Accord rely on having the sensor at the front of the vehicle present and in good working order.

“So guys, when someone steals your sensor, this what happens,” he says in the video. “All of this pops up. The sensor is the brains of your car. Once your sensor is re-plugged in, everything goes back to normal. So it’s OK to take out your sensor and put it back in. It’ll be no worries. Take your sh-t home!”

He clarifies in a comment that his sensor was not stolen, unlike some other Honda vehicles he’s seen. He simply removes the sensor if he feels he is parked in an area where it is likely to be stolen, and puts it back before driving the vehicle.

Is it an expensive item to replace?

According to Honda Parts Connection, the manufacturer’s recommended sale price for this sensor is about $800. However, you can purchase for around $500, depending on where shoppers look. If you can’t replace the sensor yourself, you will also have to factor in the cost of labor.

Some viewers shared that they and loved ones had their sensors stolen shortly after purchasing Honda vehicles that use a front radar sensor.

“Cost me $1,700 to replace it after it was stolen,” one commenter wrote.

“SMH my girl got the 2018 Honda accord sport and they took the sensor 6 months in,” another echoed.

“Never knew this until it happened to me, thought I went over a pothole or something,” a user wrote. “I took it to Honda and they told me what happened. They told me it cost 1200 to fix it.”

Others remarked how similar the idea of taking off a vital sensor was to previous generations removing their car radios while parked to avoid having them stolen.

“This reminds me of back in the early 2000s,” one commenter wrote. “Popping off the detachable face CD player. Preventing the radio from being stolen.”

“Remember back in the 80s/90s when you had to take our your car radio and put the club on steering wheel,” another commenter wrote. “This is the new theft!”

