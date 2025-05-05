Americans need a Real ID for air travel by May 7—except for these 5 states

The Real ID deadline is finally creeping up. May 7, 2025.

That’s the day most U.S. residents will need to carry a federally approved form of identification to board domestic flights, gain access to federal facilities, or enter a nuclear power plant.

The government has been warning people for years since the enactment of the REAL ID Act in 2005: if you don’t have a passport, you’ll need a Real ID-compliant license or state ID to fly within the U.S.

You can get one at your state’s DMV, but you’ll need extra paperwork, like a birth certificate, proof of residency, and your Social Security card.

But here’s the thing—not everyone needs a Real ID to fly.

Some states already offer an approved alternative

If you live in Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Vermont, or Washington, you’re in luck.

These five states issue something called an Enhanced Driver’s License or Enhanced ID, which the Department of Homeland Security treats as an acceptable alternative to a Real ID.

However, not every ID issued in those states is enhanced by default. Residents can still choose between a standard ID and a Driver’s license, or Enhanced versions of those documents.

Only the Enhanced type meets the federal air travel requirement, so it’s worth double-checking what kind of ID you have before showing up at the airport.

What if you have a passport?

If you already have a valid passport, you’re good to go, as it’s a federally approved form of identification.

However, if you don’t get a Real ID, you’ll likely have to carry your passport more often, such as when entering some Social Security offices or courthouses.

What are people saying online?

Not everyone online is clear on what Real ID even is or sure of its purpose.

“So was the ID, Permit or Driver’s licenses I’ve been getting the past several years not been a REAL ID??” one TikTok user asked under a NBC News video.

Another person seemed just plain fed up. “So driver’s license are not a real ID. What is this world coming to. They just want more of your personal information,” they wrote.

And for some, the process has been anything but smooth. “Getting a passport is faster than getting a Real ID right now,” someone claimed.



