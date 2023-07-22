‘No wonder the flight was 50 euros’: Passenger shows tape and tarp holding plane together

A user’s clip on TikTok has gone viral after showing an aircraft that appears to be patched up with tarps and tape.

In a clip with over 8.1 million views as of Saturday, TikTok user Onur (@0nurcot) shows the line for a RyanAir flight. RyanAir is a budget airline that operates throughout Europe and beyond.

Through the window, a blue plane can be seen that appears to be covered in tape.

“No wonder the flight was 50€,” Onur writes in the text overlaying the video.

Immediately, users expressed concern about the state of the airplane, with many comparing it to the rickety aircraft from Hotel Transylvania.

“Landing is a premium add on,” one user wrote.

“If u paying 50 u already paying too much,” another added.

“Is that even legal to operate,” questioned a third.

However, reluctant flyers need not be concerned. The aircraft shown in the video appears to be a Boeing 747, an aircraft that RyanAir does not have in its fleet. Furthermore, the coloring of the aircraft does not match any known RyanAir design. In an email to the Daily Dot, a RyanAir spokesperson also confirmed that the plane in the video was not one of their own.

As for why the aircraft is covered in tape and tarps, the reason is unclear.

One user speculated that the plane was a “retired KLM Boeing 747-400.” This theory makes sense given the airline’s decision to retire this section of its fleet in 2020.

In short, it doesn’t appear that this plane is going to be taken for a flight anytime soon.

That said, seeing tape on airplanes is not uncommon—in fact, technicians frequently use tape on airplanes.

Earlier this year, a video went viral showing what appeared to be duct tape being applied to the wings of a Spirit Airlines flight. What the tape actually was is “speed tape,” a special type of tape designed to withstand high velocities.

On TikTok, commenters encouraged Onur to simply take in the experience, no matter how it looks.

“Did you expect luxus private jet?” a user shared. “Relax and enjoy your flight.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Onur via Instagram direct message and KLM via email.