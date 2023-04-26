‘I’m only flying Southwest now’: Passenger films Spirit Airlines worker putting tape on plane

From inside of the plane, a passenger recorded a Spirit Airline worker applying what appears to be speed tape to a part of the airplane’s wing.

Speed tape is, according to OneMonroe Aerospace, “a type of heavy-duty, self-adhesive tape. It’s designed for temporary and minor repairs involving high-speed applications,” like planes. According to the aircraft supply store, people often mistake speed tape for duct tape due to their similar appearance. While it is normal for airlines to use speed tape on their planes, becoming aware that the plane you are about to take off in is in need of a repair—no matter how minor—can be an unsettling experience for many.

This is why TikTok user @myhoneysmacks, who has over 52,000 followers, began filming when she noticed a worker applying the tape to the plane she was on.

“This is the exact reason why I don’t fly with Spirit. I don’t care if it is aviation airplane tape or nothing. The fact that you even have to tape the plane together, and then you doing it while people are on the flight, like we cannot see you?” she questioned.

She reiterated that she will no longer fly with the budget airline. “Now Southwest? I can do. Spirit? No sir. After a while that’s going to need a fresh new coat of tape. That tape is going to lose its stickiness. You flying all around the world and you got tape holding it together? Baby, no,” she said in the video that’s been viewed over 1.3 million times.

People found it humorous that @myhoneysmacks announced “this is why [she] doesn’t fly Spirit” while seated on a Spirit Airline plane. This prompted a clarification from @myhoneysmacks in her comments section. “I’m talking about EVER AGAIN!” she wrote.

According to statistics from Stratos Jet Charters, 33% to 40% “of all people experience some form of anxiety when it comes to flying.” Seeing a worker applying speed tape to the plane they are on is probably not going to put these flyers at ease. Many commenters shared they would have wanted to get off the flight had they been in @myhoneysmacks’ position.

“I would have got off as soon as I seen that! my anxiety would not allow me to stay on!” one viewer wrote.

“Never experienced Spirit but this would drive me nuts. Let me off !!!!!” a second agreed.

Others pointed out that the tape is very commonly used among airlines, and that likely includes @myhoneysmacks’ next airline of choice, Southwest Airlines.