‘This is quiet quitting’: Spirit employee mocks how airline charges customers for everything

While many fly Spirit Airlines because it is marketed as a budget-friendly airline, it, along with other budget airlines, is often criticized for making up the money it doesn’t make through ticket sales elsewhere and being riddled with hurdles. One flight attendant was filmed poking fun at the airline’s reputation.

The video was posted by TikToker Erick (@cali.style.trucking) on March 23 (The Daily Dot reached out to Erick via TikTok comment). The worker gets on the intercom to mock all the things the airline does not offer and clarify that if the airline did have these offerings, it would most definitely charge customers for them.

“No, we do not have sockets for you to plug up your phones, because if we did, we will charge you,” she starts. “No, we do not have blankets for you, because if we did, this is Spirit, and we will charge you. No, your seats do not recline. If they did, again, this is Spirit, and we will charge you.”

“And no, we do not have earplugs for you because if we did, y’all know this is Spirit, and we will do what?” she says, asking the crowd.

“Charge you!” a passenger shouts out.

The video racked up over 273,000 views. Passengers seemed to love the worker’s energy. Many laughed at each line, and Erick called the worker in the text overlay “the shit,” adding in the caption: “Gotta love the honesty. this shit is comedy!!!”

Viewers similarly enjoyed the worker’s banter. “She needs a promotion immediately,” TikToker @mcdonaldscokestan commented.

“This is why I love Spirit, love their sense of humor,” another said.

“This is quiet quitting,” a third joked.

According to Conde Nast Traveler, “Spirit Airlines baggage fees, seating surcharges, and numerous other fare add-on options, the ultra-low-cost carrier sells for anything beyond basic transportation. It’s a business model that has helped Spirit lower its fares, but those fees can add up quickly.”

But customers have found workarounds to some of these fees. One customer, Sarah Rachul @thesarahrachul, shared how she shipped her luggage to her destination ahead of her flight for $28 because that option was cheaper than paying Spirit’s baggage fee. Another customer did the same thing, saving himself $115.