‘Ok wait this would convince me to get my sips club back’: Panera customer realizes store now sells zero-sugar Charged drink

Charged Lemonades are one of the most controversial items on Panera’s menu. Numerous internet users have warned about the drink’s high caffeine content (a large Charged Lemonade has around 390 milligrams of caffeine, just under the United States Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) recommended 400-milligram daily limit).

One user even confessed that they drank over 1,000 milligrams of caffeine in a day after not realizing the drink’s caffeine content.

That said, the drink’s popularity is enduring. Now, Panera has rolled out a new iteration of the beverage—this time removing the sugar.

“So nobody was going to tell me that Panera came out with a f*cking zero sugar Charged Blood Orange?” TikTok user Kim (@trashracooon) asks in a viral video upon discovering the drink. “Hello? Hello? Zero sugar, 365 mg of caffeine?”

“They’re literally so good but I can’t reason with the amount of sugar but THIS is amazing,” Kim wrote in a comment. “It tastes just like zero sugar hi c.”

Panera Bread announced the new drink in a press release yesterday, dubbing it the “Blood Orange Charged Splash.”

“The new Blood Orange Charged Splash offers a boost of caffeine from guarana and green coffee extract and is made with zero sugar due to popular demand,” the press release reads. The press release also notes that the drink is included among Panera’s Unlimited Sip Club offerings. The exact caffeine content was not mentioned in the press release.

Both the drink and the fact that it’s part of the Unlimited Sip Club intrigued commenters under Kim’s video.

“Ok wait this would convince me to get my sips club back those are so good but I literally can’t with the amount of sugar,” wrote one user.

“I LITERALLY CANCLED MY MEMBERSHIP BC OF THE SUGAR, I DEF GOTTA GO BACK,” added another.

“My cardiologist didn’t need you to share this info with me,” joked a third.

