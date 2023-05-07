‘I literally thought I was on a prank show’: Viewers defend PacSun customer after manager makes her manually input her card info

A TikTok video detailing a bizarre customer experience at a PacSun store has gone viral, with over 800,000 views since it was posted on May 1. It’s also serving as a cautionary tale about gift cards.

In the video, TikToker Emily Veles (@emily.veles) recounts her experience of trying to exchange some swimsuits she had bought online that were the wrong size. When she went to the PacSun store to exchange them, the worker and the manager were reportedly both rude and unhelpful.

In an unusual set of circumstances, the manager, who initially refused to exchange the swimsuits, allegedly made Veles go behind the counter to enter her information and gift card number herself.

“I should have stood up for myself, but in my head, I’m thinking, ‘I’m the customer, why can’t you not type in these numbers for me? You’re not doing anything,’” Veles said recounting the experience.

The situation allegedly went from bad to worse when the store computer ended up crashing, with the manager reportedly saying “Oh yeah that happens” before giving the TikToker instructions on how to fix the computer instead of doing it himself.

All the while, she says, the line was backing up as “middle school”-aged girls were treated rudely by said manager when they asked for fitting rooms.

The TikToker claims she managed to fix the computer and re-enter all her information, finally going back to the front of the store counter, only for the manager to tell her she still needed to pay $12 even though he had initially told her shipping was free. When Veles’ boyfriend offered to pay the difference, the manager reportedly requested that Veles once again come behind the counter to enter her credit card number into the system manually, instead of using the chip reader.

“I looked at him and this was when I snapped, I just looked at him and I said ‘You know what? Forget it, I’m done. No,’ and I took the stuff and I picked up the gift card and the receipt and I left” the TikToker said in the second part of her two-part TikTok story that went viral.

The video ends with Veles decrying the bizarre experience and saying “not to be a Karen but I’m calling corporate.”

In the comment section of the video, users expressed support for the TikToker while sharing their own bad experiences with the clothing brand.

“I’ve never not been side eyed in pacsun lmao,” one commenter wrote.

“i’m plus size and i was looking at shirts in there and an employee came up to me and said “our shirts shrink by the way.” left and cried,” a second commenter shared.

Another commenter wrote: “girl report that to their customer service, they’ll give you a gift card !!”

“Yeah pac sun employees always just look at you but never offer to help, I always wonder how are they still open,” one more commenter wrote.

When asked to comment on the situation, Marie told the Daily Dot, “This was unlike any other retail experience I’ve had before. Corporate did reach out to me as well and I’ll be making an update video today!”



The Daily Dot also reached out to PacSun for comment.