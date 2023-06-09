‘My corporate telling me they’re anonymous when I’m the only person working under my managers’: Office worker refuses to take ‘anonymous’ workplace survey

Viewers resonated with a TikTok poking fun at corporate trust regarding the anonymity of human resource surveys.

The video was posted on Thursday by Terrell Wade (@thewadeempire), who regularly posts comedic office content. As of Friday, the video has amassed more than 796,000 views.

In the video, Wade looks at the camera suspiciously, reacting to the words, “This survey will be anonymous.”

Overwhelmingly, viewers shared a similar cynicism based on their experiences.

“I once marked nothing but negative things,” one comment read. “They pulled me into the office the next week.”

“My corporate telling me they’re anonymous when I’m the only person working under my managers,” wrote another.

“As an IT worker who has to create these, it’s never anonymous,” one user claimed.

This distrust is not contained merely on TikTok. A 2021 survey from Gartner found that only 29% of employees trust their companies with traditional HR surveys.

Another survey by AllVoices found that only 47% give fully honest feedback in these surveys.

This skepticism is not unfounded as there is not legal protection surrounding the anonymity of these surveys.

The Daily Dot reached out to Wade via email.