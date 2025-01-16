As if New Yorkers didn’t have enough to stress about, now there’s congestion pricing. However, Shake Shack is trying to alleviate some of that stress with this combo deal.

Featured Video

What’s congestion pricing?

In an effort to make NYC less chaotic by minimizing traffic, the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) has added a new toll. This new toll is being called congestion pricing and is projected to significantly minimize traffic in Manhattan’s business district. Drivers will be charged the toll when entering below 60th Street in Manhattan.

According to the MTA, “the toll will result in at least 80,000 fewer vehicles entering the zone every day, relieving crowding in what is today the most congested district in the United States.” However, it’s not all rainbows and butterflies; there are some downsides.

Advertisement

Congestion pricing will create more traffic and air pollution in Upper Manhattan and the Bronx. In order to avoid the toll, more cars will take alternative routes into the city by circling around Lower Manhattan. New York State has a plan to help mitigate some of these issues and is pouring over $155 million dollars into improving air quality in the Bronx in the wake of congestion pricing.

Another downside of congestion pricing is, of course, the price. If you’re a car using EZ- Pass, the toll can range anywhere from $6-$13.50. Critics are concerned for low-income drivers. Although the MTA has a discount for low-income drivers, many say it is still not enough.

Shake Shack deal?

No need to fear; Shake Shack is here. This TikToker tells viewers how to make the most of congestion pricing with this deal.

Advertisement

“Shake Shack just introduced a new $9 congestion pricing combo. Until January 17, select Shake Shack locations in New York City, New Jersey, and Connecticut will be offering a congestion pricing meal deal,” shares foodie Taylor (@tayloreatsnyc).

Taylor is known for posting several food deals. The Daily Dot has previously reported on Taylor’s videos. Like this article about a Chipotle promo where all you had to do was send a text to get a free meal!

Shake Shack is not missing a beat with the marketing around this deal.

“Make sure when you spend $9, it’s worth it with Shake Shack’s congestion pricing relief zone. Whether you’re braving the new tolls or taking trains to dodge them, we’re making it easier for New Yorkers to adjust to this change without losing their appetite,” reads the store’s site for the promotion.

Advertisement

The promo gets you a ShackBurger and fries. It does not include burger add-ons or drinks.

Taylor says that to get the deal, you must use code “NYTOLLS.” She adds that it’s not available through third-party delivery apps like DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates, and Grubhub.

The promotional site adds, “Offer only valid for qualifying orders placed in-Shack through a kiosk or for pick-up or delivery on the Shake Shack Mobile App or via shakeshack.com.”

Advertisement

Are viewers excited about the promo?

Viewers are impressed by Shake Shack’s marketing efforts and have mixed feelings about the promo. The video has over 106,600 views and 9,000 likes.

“CT Resident here: my subtotal was 12.48$ for the burger and fries (code won’t work for anything else) and my total came out to 9.66$ (3.48$ discount),” says one customer.

“Basically $3.5 off,” says a viewer.

Advertisement

“Yo the marketing is fire,” says one comment.

“How it should be, 17 dollars for mid burger and fries is not it,” another comment says.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Taylor for comment via TikTok and Instagram direct message and to Shake Shack via its press inquiry form.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.