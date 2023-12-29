‘I’m not tipping for Auntie Anne’s, and I’m not tipping on to-go orders‘: Former server shares list of what she’s not tipping for in 2024

If you feel like tipping culture is out of control, you’ve got someone in your corner.

And she’s got recommendations on who not to tip in the coming year.

The video detailing the list comes from Chicago-based creator Justice (@antidietpilot), getting more than 3 million views in a single day since putting it up on TikTok on Thursday.

In it, she rattles off names of various services and even specific companies she won’t be offering lagniappe to in 2024, declaring that “tipping culture is out of control.”

“This is a list of people I’m not tipping in 2024 and I’m not gonna feel guilty about it,” she announces. “I’m not tipping at the drive-thru, I’m not tipping for froyo, I’m not tipping for Auntie Anne’s—yes, they ask for tips there now—and I’m not tipping on to-go orders.”

She then points out that even though hostesses might be concerned, she reveals that she’s been both a hostess and a server “in a past life.”

She also notes, “Anyone who sets their own prices, I will absolutely not be tipping you. The whole point of tipping a service professional is that you’re paying the business like double or triple what the employee is actually making during that service. So if you’re both the business and the servicing employee, why would I pay more on top of that, if you’re going to obtain the full 100% of what I pay? Doesn’t make any sense.”

She also notes that “if you need a medical qualification or license in order to administer the service to me, I’m not giving you a tip because it’s against the code of ethics to accept tips for these types of procedures.”

It’s unclear what she’s referencing with this last point. According to the American Medical Association‘s Code of Medical Ethics, regarding gifts from patients, there are a number of factors that physicians should consider “sensitively before accepting or declining a gift,” including those who “may offer gifts or cash to secure or influence care or to secure preferential treatment” or those who offer gifts that “would present an emotional or financial hardship to the patient’s family” if given.

Commenters weighed in with their views on the matter.

“AGREED!!” declared one. “I detest the tipping culture here in the US.”

Another said, “Tipping for froyo i made myself is CRAZY.”

Someone else observed, “Waitstaff, nail techs, and tattoo artists always get a good tip. Anyone else is totally optional to me.”

Regarding the medical professional point, one shared, “My botox DOCTOR, yes she has a PhD, asked for a tip. for medical botox. at a doctors office.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Justice via email.