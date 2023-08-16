‘You can’t do this sh*t’: Neighbor gets tired of people speeding. He adds his own speed bumps to the street

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after showing his neighbor’s resolution to speeding in the neighborhood.

In a clip with over 325,000 views, TikTok user Steve Green (@greenfoxmotox) shows four large speed bumps that are spaced closely together.

“Look, they’re taller than the curb! And there’s 4 of them!” Green exclaims. “There’s already been, like, so many cars scratching the sh*t out of everything.”

“Are you f*cking kidding me?” Green continues. “This is not—you can’t do this sh*t.”

In the caption, he added, “Imagine riding through this with a broken neck in an ambulance though.”

Legal experts agree that, in most cases, one cannot simply set up their own speed bumps, though that hasn’t stopped many from trying. In 2019, a San Antonio resident was criticized after installing his own removable speed bump; a few years later, a Charlotte, North Carolina resident caught the attention of the local news after making a Nextdoor post saying she was tempted to buy removable speed bumps.

In both cases, legal experts noted that actually installing a speed bump requires approval either from their homeowners’ association (HOA), local authorities, or both.

“It’s a safety issue,” noted Monica Ramos, a Bexar County, San Antonio spokesperson told Fox 29. “Someone can be driving along, hit it, then cause an accident. Furthermore, by using a privately-owned device not approved by County, that individual is liable not only for injuries or deaths but can be sued by drivers for any damages to their vehicles.”

Many users in the comments of Green’s video echoed the sentiment that these speed bumps were illegal.

“Neighbors about to get sued,” wrote a user.

“Fat lawsuit from damages of the drivers an huge fines from the city,” detailed another. “Its not worth it.”

“My car has a plastic oil pan and this would pay out so well,” offered a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Green via TikTok comment.