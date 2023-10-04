‘Baby that’s one bite’: Customer tries Moe’s Southwest Grill kids’ meal burrito to save money. It backfires

In these trying times, many people are looking for ways to stretch their dollar, from meal prepping to exploring low-cost recipes to couponing.

Some have recently turned to trying kids’ meals at various restaurants to let others know if they are a viable alternative for a hungry adult. Olive Garden, P.F. Chang’s, Chipotle, and Chuy’s have all had their kids’ meals rated by customers on TikTok as far as how satisfying they are and whether or not they are a good value.

One Moe’s Southwest Grill customer, @macdill2 on TikTok, thought she might try something similar at the location nearest her, and found the results to be lacking. While she did receive all of the items she was promised, when she got to her burrito, she was shocked to find that it fit in the palm of her hand.

“So I caught myself trying to be cheap and save some money,” she says in the video. “I’m hungry, let me just go to Moe’s and get a drink and an entire kid’s meal for $7, and I had a $5 coupon. I order it, I go pick it up, and guys, look at the size of my burrito. Now I’m really going to be hungry.”

Several viewers shared that they were similarly caught off guard by how small the burrito was when they ordered the meal for their children, or that they wouldn’t be able to feed their child with a burrito that small.

“Yes, I ordered a kids’ meal for my daughter, and she was like, what is this,” one commenter wrote.

“I literally gasped,” another said. “That’s not even enough for my 3 year old to be full.”

“My son would cry!” a further user shared. “Lmao he’s six and would probably eat like 4 of those.”

Others cracked jokes about the size of the burrito.

“Reminds me of my ex husband,” one viewer said.

“I’ve had men tell me this was large,” another quipped.

“I think that’s a good size,” a further commenter wrote. “In fact it might be too big.”