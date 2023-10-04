Olive Garden customer praises kids’ meal hack, gets pasta, sides, breadsticks and more for $30

An Olive Garden customer created a viral video on TikTok sharing the kids meal hack to get pasta, sides, breadsticks and more for just $30.

The user, @theblondefoodie96, has reached more than 265,000 views and 23,600 likes on her video by Tuesday evening. She frequently uses her TikTok account to share other food hacks as well as mukbang videos.

In the caption of the user’s video, she says that Olive Garden kids meals are “such a great deal, especially with the $6 take home meals.”

The user ordered two kids meals, and added the extra “take home” meals on the side. With this, she received “two drinks, comes with four breadsticks, a side of alfredo sauce, a side of french fries, a side of spaghetti with red sauce, a baked ziti with small shells and chicken, fettuccine alfredo with crispy chicken, and a take home baked ziti and a take home fettuccine alfredo.”

She then shows the camera her receipt which read $33.13.

The Daily Dot reached out to @theblondefoodie96 via TikTok direct message and Olive Garden via email.

“For $30?! I could eat this all week!!!!” user Alz (@becomingher95) comments on the video.

Some viewers are confused on how the user managed to order all of this.

“How did you get the side of alfredo sauce?” user Pexy (@pexycolon) asks. “I just asked for it in the comments of my order, but you can also order it on the app.”

Other viewers who have tried this hack before say they don’t know why anyone would order differently.

“They charge like $26 for chicken alfredo, and if you get it as a kids meal and add the take home with chicken it’s $16!!!!” user Leigh (@blinggirly95) comments.

Although, one comment points out that kids meals are meant for those under the age of 12.

“I hope kids meal prices don’t go up, on behalf of us single mommas,” Brittney Foxx (@littleblackxfoxx) says.

Olive Garden’s Kids Meals – for Children 12, are listed at $6.99 each, as well as the Take Home Entrees offered for $6.