‘This meal was under $8′: Customer reviews P.F. Chang’s kids’ meal

P.F. Chang’s may not be the way to go if you’re looking for a place to finesse a good meal by ordering off the kids’ menu.

TikTok creator Ashley (@thedisneygirlie) has gone viral in the past for a video series about reviewing kids’ meals at various restaurant chains. Now, she’s tackled a popular request: the Asian restaurant P.F. Chang’s. The results weren’t great.

In an April 23 video, Ashley told viewers, “You said the portions are huge, so we’re going to find out. I’ve never ordered a kids’ meal from P.F. Chang’s.”

The video currently has more than 84,000 likes and 889,000 views.

Ashley ordered the kids’ sweet & sour chicken, which came with six pieces of fried chicken and sauce on the side. The meal cost $7.50, according to Ashley. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment via Instagram direct message. P.F. Chang’s was contacted for a request for comment via email.

“One of the biggest differences right off the bat is P.F. Chang’s kids’ meals don’t include a drink,” Ashley said. “That’s different, and I’ve been spoiled on pretty much every meal including a drink now, so I don’t know how I feel about that.”

The biggest sticking point, though, was the side dishes.

“One of your side items is fruit,” Ashley explained. “It makes you get fruit. You can’t substitute it for something else, which my number one feedback would be to make that customizable. There’s no reason you shouldn’t be able to choose something else.”

Ashley reported that rice didn’t seem to be included in the order.

“It tasted good, but it won’t be in my top 5 favorites at all. I was cheated!! Should’ve included rice,” she wrote in the caption to the video.

“NAH NOT WORTH IT,” one commenter wrote.

Ashley responded, “I think the people who (rave) about it must be rich or not hungry because there’s nothing spectacular about these portions or options.”

Several commenters praised Ashley for her kids’ meal series.

“I have had bariatric surgery so I don’t eat much at all. This series has helped me so much!” one person wrote.

“Thank you for doing this to-go. As a server I really don’t wanna have to tell grown people they can’t order off the kids’ menu,” another commented.

“I just hope that people become aware that you can order kid’s meals to-go no matter your age,” Ashley told the Daily Dot in April.

The comment section also included several endorsements for other restaurants’ kids’ meal options—and Asian fast food chain Panda Express got a lot of votes.

The bottom line on the P.F. Chang’s kids’ meal: “Even with rice I don’t see how this would have been a great portion,” Ashley wrote.