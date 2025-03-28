‘I’m so confused’: Driver pulls up behind Mini Cooper Countryman. Then they turn on their blinker

A driver calls out the “confusing” design of Mini Cooper Countryman turn signals after pulling up behind one at a red light.

Featured Video

In a video with around 5,000 views, TikToker @insertaninterestingname waits behind a Mini Cooper Countryman in a left turn lane. The Mini Cooper turns on its left blinkers, indicating it plans to turn left.

However, the design of the lights looks like an arrow pointing right. The TikToker points out that it seems counterintuitive.

“Whoever designed the blinkers on this car. I don’t think they should be fired, but they should never be employed anywhere ever again,” he jokes.

Advertisement

The TikToker isn’t the first driver to notice the design. A Reddit post with over 2,800 upvotes and 100 comments is filled with drivers critiquing Mini Cooper for the same reason.

What do other drivers think of the Mini Cooper’s blinkers?

In the comments of the TikTok, drivers discussed the “confusing” design, some pointing out the real reason the blinkers look like opposing arrows.

“It’s supposed to be sides of the British flag,” one wrote.

Advertisement

While Mini Cooper is owned by German automotive company BMW, the original Mini Cooper was produced by British Motor Corporation (BMC). The brand continues to embrace its original heritage.

Still, some drivers believe the blinkers don’t strongly resemble the British flag. “At best it’s half a flag, but it’s still an awkward design,” another said.

Others say the design could be a hazard, as some drivers could mistake the design for an opposing arrow, causing an accident.

“This messes with my brain like bad. why,” a viewer said.

Advertisement

“This would mess me up,” another wrote.

“I bet you could win in court if there is an accident,” a third added.

“WOW that is horrible and should be a crime,” a fourth remarked.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Mini Cooper and @insertaninterestingname for further comment.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.