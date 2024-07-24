‘It’ll run another 50,000’: Mechanic reveals whether you should fix your car’s engine—or it’s time to scrap

Dave of Dave’s Auto Center (@davesautocenter) in Centerville, Utah, continues his streak of viral car maintenance TikToks with yet another video that takes viewers inside the world of a car mechanic.

Dave’s Auto Center has gained a loyal following of over 555,000 with videos like “Mechanic shows how to spot ‘worst’ problem he’s ever seen after someone buys a car” and “Here’s what you need to do before buying a car out of state.”

In this clip, Dave garners over 272,000 views for breaking down how to determine whether to fix your car’s engine or whether to scrap it.

The video revolves around a 2007 Dodge Charger with 130,000 miles on it that a customer brought in when the check engine light came on. After identifying a troublesome cylinder, Dave measures the pressure. The engine barely generates 25 psi of pressure.

Next, Dave shows viewers an inside look at the valve.

“See all this carbon around there?” he asks as he shows a discolored valve. “That’s very common, but when you start to get a wash on there like that,” he says, pointing at orange discoloration on the edges. “I’m telling you right now, folks, that’s burning oil.”

Why does oil burn in valves?

According to Hanson Subaru, a modern engine system is an enclosed system, so “the engine should never lose much if any oil.” Reasons an engine may be burning oil range from an oil pan leak, a random oil leak, a bad PCV valve—which is a “tiny, inexpensive part that can cause an engine to burn oil if it goes bad”—bad valves and valve guides, and bad piston rings. Most of these issues arise from wear and tear on an “engine [and] can allow the valves themselves to begin to leak oil into the cylinders—where the engine will promptly burn the oil.”

So, what’s the diagnosis?

After noticing the discoloration, Dave runs a boroscope probe down the spark plug hole and discovers a burn hole in the valve. Dave explains, “Usually, it’s a piece of carbon that gets under the seat where the valve comes in contact with the seat.”

“It’s like a blowtorch; it just causes a hot spot and burns across the valve. A valve guide, where the valve will move around too much, that’s another one,” Dave says. “A valve only cools itself when it’s touching a seat, and if it’s not touching the seat concentrically, it’ll burn a valve.”

In the end, Dave asks his audience whether to fix their car’s engine or whether to scrap it, instead telling them.

Multiple stated that, ultimately, it’s the customer’s decision

“Ask the person that bought it in and see what they will do and see if they want to engine swap or a rebuild engine swap are cheaper than rebuild,” one viewer said.

“The answer is give her … the options with costs and let them decide,” a second added.

A few suggested that he patch it up enough for the owner to sell it.

“Put a head on it valve job whatever it’ll run another $50,000 and go trade in,” one viewer suggested.

“Put a valve in it so they can trade it in,” another agreed.

Most suggested a complete engine rebuild.

“Definitely need to do the whole thing or upgrade to a V8,” a viewer said.

“Rebuild/replace,” a second echoed.

“New motor! point blank!” a third insisted.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dave’s Auto Center via TikTok Comments for further information. No other form of contact was available.

