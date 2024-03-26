‘That’s why I think everyone should work fast once in their life’: Worker shares real reason McDonald’s workers are so hesitant to give you extra sauces

As any frequent fast-food customer can tell you, different chains have radically varying approaches when it comes to sauces. Some will give you as many sauce packets as you’d like—while others offer sauce so sparingly that it’s almost comical.

This has led to considerable internet discussion on the topic. For example, users have complained about the paltry amount of sauce they receive at places like McDonald’s, with others noting that they’ve had to develop methods to ensure they actually get sauce. In contrast, one Raising Cane’s customer was startled when she received a drink-sized cup full of sauce.

As most shoppers say they prefer extra sauce, this has led some to question why giving more sauce isn’t simply the default option for workers. Now, a user on TikTok has sparked a discussion with a potential answer.

In a video with over 236,000 views, TikTok user Eve (@enfinitymusic) explains why workers are so hesitant to load customers up with free extra sauces.

“You know what is gonna happen about 20 minutes after you leave? I’m going to have two white managers come up to me and talk to me more condescending than I’ve ever been talked to in my life about that particular sauce,” the TikToker says. “And from every shift there on, they’re going to be watching me like a hawk to make sure that I give out two—one to two extra sauces if asked and charged. Not to mention that, to get extra sauce, you would have to pay—which means we will have to make another transaction.”

“In the drive-thru setting, that is not gonna work, and in a packed inside setting, that is not gonna work,” she notes.

Eve explains that some customers try to game the system to get free sauces, often by asking after they’ve already concluded their order. While she says the problem does not bother her conceptually, it can cause issues for the workers.

“The bigger point is the management controls us, and the management is gonna get on us about—not only giving you the extra sauce, but then they’re gonna get on us about time when we’re spending time bickering back and forth with you about sauce [that] you could have asked for two windows ago,” Eve shares.

She then explains that this is a concept that also applies to other chains like Chipotle and Subway.

“We, as fast food workers, are sending these jobs for 6 to 12 hours at a time doing the same thing over and over, whether it’s taking orders, making the food, cleaning up…So I want y’all to be cognizant of that, and moving forward, if you want extra, pay for it,” Eve concludes.

In an Instagram direct message exchange with the Daily Dot, Eve said that the reaction to her video has been mostly positive. Still, there was more to the story that needed to be said.

“I genuinely believe that needing money to live will cause anyone to be anything they need to be to fulfill their particular needs,” she wrote. “I never blame anyone working under the tyranny of capitalism for their actions, as peeved as I may be by them. I understand why management does what they do, which is why I think the video is more approachable as a topic of conversation. The blame isn’t necessarily directed towards the management, as opposed to the forces above them that quite literally control all of our lives.”

“My video is a representation of the power of community conversation when it comes to these topics,” she continued. “For so long, we’ve blamed management, management has blamed us. My video shows how through honest conversation, we can realize that none of us are the enemy here, and that we must look upwards to improve our current situation.”

Back under her original TikTok, commenters were quick to share their thoughts on Eve’s statement, with many agreeing with their statements.

“That’s why I think everyone should work fast once in their life so they’ll understand,” said a user.

“I worked at McDonald’s… THEY ACTED LIKE THIS OVER NAPKINSSSSSSS . ONE NAPKIN PER ITEM. Made my shift a living HELL over extra napkins,” recalled another.

“There are rules, we have to follow, when we don’t have to we try, but give us a break, we can fired for making Pennys on the dollar,” stated a third.

However, some claimed that their sauce requests came as a result of poor experiences.

“I didn’t ask for extra sauce at the first window cause I THOUGHT I would get more than 1 sauce for a 10 piece,” wrote a commenter.

“The reason i dont ask beforehand is bc half the time they charge me for it and dont give it to me,” revealed a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to McDonald’s via email.

