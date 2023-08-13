‘When I’m broke in cash but not in McDonald’s points’: McDonald’s customer says she’s ‘broke’ but has more than 14,000 McDonald’s points

The reward system of the McDonald’s app is a common subject of discussion on TikTok. Many users have sung the praises of the app, noting that one can get free food and other rewards by ordering from the app. Some have become so obsessed with the app, in fact, that they likened their use of it to a social media account.

While some of these discussions are simply talking about the app, other internet users have admitted to racking up an incredible number of points—which some confess is a stark contrast to the numbers on their bank accounts.

For example, one user went viral after claiming he had over 40,000 points on the app. Another alleged that their point total was over 30,000, even though they claimed to have less than $2 in their bank account.

Now, a similar story has gone viral, this time thanks to TikTok user Sophie (@user29976824318).

In a clip with over 2.3 million views as of Sunday, Sophie shows a screenshot of the McDonald’s app, in which she has over 14,000 points.

In the text overlaying the video, she writes, “Me when i’m broke in cash but not in McDonald’s points.”

She later explained her situation in a comment, writing, “Honestly I just forget to check my points and I just keep ordering it and then look and see how many I have.”

Many commenters said that Sophie was not alone in her hoarding of McDonald’s points.

“My mom have 43 thousand,” a user stated.

“My dad is in the hundred thousands,” alleged another.

“I have 41,988 points,” detailed a third.

That said, some users noted that they had difficulty actually using the points.

“No because I didn’t know the points expired I was almost at 100k,” a user recalled. “Called Corp and they won’t give them back.”

“No cause you can only use it on one item per order,” offered a second.

“I can’t even make it passed 3,000 without getting something LOL,” shared a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sophie via TikTok comment.