‘Subway gonna make us start prepaying’: Woman walks out of Subway mid-order after having worker make sandwich with all the meats

This woman got payback on a “rude” Subway employee in the most creative (and petty) way. Viewers support her method.

In a viral video with more than 1.6 million views, Olivia Oslay (@oliviaoslay) recounts how her sister, Trina, handled being treated poorly by a Subway worker.

In the initial video, Oslay shows that Trina made a whole Facebook post about how, against her better judgment, she went to a Subway location in Memphis where she remembered they’d been rude to her about a year before.

Not expecting to have the same experience 365 days later, Trina went in anyway. As soon as she walked in, she was ignored by the woman working, who was loading a rack of bread. Trina, who said she was the only customer there, claimed she initially gave the worker the benefit of the doubt and assumed that once the person finished up their task, they’d take her order.

Several minutes went by, and still no greeting or acknowledgment of Trina’s presence from the worker..

“My sandwich would have taken a whole 2mins of her time,” Trina said, frustrated.

She ended up driving to another location that was fast, friendly, and clean.

“I really want to bring awareness to how rude they are on 3rd Street at Subway,” Trina wrote. “…[and] they topping look old I hope this hurts your business in every way!!”

A commenter suggested that if Trina wanted to get payback, she should go in, order her sandwich, and then walk out without payout paying for the already-made concoction.

Turns out Trina had the same idea and Oslay caught it on video.

In the viral video, Trina messes with the rude Subway worker and insists that she put everything on the sandwich, from every type of meat to every topping to every sauce. The worker seems visibly annoyed but proceeds to make the order, complaining along the way that all that stuff wasn’t going to fit on a sandwich.

At the end of the interaction, once they’re at the sauces, the worker starts by putting ranch on it, and Trina tells her she actually didn’t want ranch, essentially saying all the hard work and ingredients on the sub were ruined by the tangy sauce.

“Bullsh*t,” the employee says.

And that’s when Trina ran. It was the slowest, loudest run, but she got herself outta there.

And the comments section did not disappoint.

“Why yall ran out stompin so loud but running in slow motion,” a top comment read.

“She actually looked like she was gon throw that sub at y’all,” a person said.

“Subway gonna make us start prepaying,” another wrote.

And this isn’t the first time a person has taken to walking out when they were unsatisfied with their meal. In another TikTok, a guy walked out on his Chipotle order after the worker kept giving him small portions of everything—an issue many people complain about, especially those who were there when Chipotle portions were massive.

The Daily Dot reached out to Olivia and Subway for comment via email.

