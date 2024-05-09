‘It seems like a … scam to me‘: Man warns against getting an electric car as a ‘rent-a-car’ after his experience

While electric vehicles have come a long way in recent years, there’s still a major issue that affects all EVs on the road today: long charging times.

For context, like most devices with rechargeable batteries, an EV’s rate of charge slows as one approaches the battery’s maximum charge. This means that, while charging a car to 80% capacity may take only a short time, getting to a full charge can take considerably longer.

Looking at the Hyundai Ioniq 5, for example, writer Craig Cole observed that the car “can DC fast charge from 10 to 80% in an incredibly quick 18 minutes.” However, he went on to note that the vehicle “needs an additional 32 minutes to go from 80 to 100%—almost twice as long as it took to go from 10 to 80.”

Additionally, other factors like battery size, weather conditions, and more can affect how long a car takes to charge.

Given this, it’s difficult to say exactly how long it takes to fully charge the average EV, though Car and Driver puts the estimate for most EVs as “just shy of an hour”—a stark contrast to the 2 minutes it takes to fill up a car that uses gasoline, per the American Petroleum Institute.

This has long been a point of frustration for EV users. For example, one internet user recounted how he needed to recharge his car, only to find few chargers and wait times for the chargers that were available. Others have complained of long charge times, inadequate range on EVs, high prices for electric chargers, and more.

Now, a further internet user has sparked discussion after advising viewers to not rent electric cars.

In a clip with over 55,000 views, TikTok user Paul Sleet (@snapwexler) shows himself standing next to a charging EV.

“I found this charging station,” he says. “The thing’s been going for like 40, almost 45 minutes, and it’s still only 66 percent full.”

“This is like a complete waste of my f***ing time,” he continues. “I mean, why should I spend a f*cking hour of my life to fill up a f*cking electric car?”

Showing the charger, which is provided by EVgo, Sleet notes the noise the charger is making and speculates that it could be running on energy from fossil fuels.

“We’re burning fuel to make electricity for my car, but you’re still burning the f*cking fuel and probably putting emissions into the air,” he states. EVgo’s website claims the company uses 100% renewable energy.

Regardless, the long charge time is a major sticking point for Sleet.

“The rent-a-car company wants me to return this thing at 98 percent,” he shares. “It’s at 68 percent. I went to eat lunch, I had drinks—how much f*cking longer do I gotta play with this f*cking car?”

“Like I said, it seems like a f*cking scam to me,” he concludes. “I’m done with this.”

In the comments section, users revealed their own gripes about electric vehicles.

“Imagine getting off from work and having to do that,” said a user.

“I use to own an electric vehicle, never again!!” exclaimed a second.

“It was the most stressful experience I have ever had,” offered an additional TikToker. “I will never rent an EV car.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Sleet via Instagram direct message.

