‘Real’: Woman says she only has $1.34 in her bank account, but has more than 30,000 McDonald’s app points

In a TikTok video, a woman named Hannah Gregory (@hannahgregoryy) claims to have only $1.34 in her bank account, but 30,000 McDonald’s points.

This latest clip follows in the tradition of past videos about the McDonald’s app covered by the Daily Dot — including a worker who claimed to use customers’ orders to gain app points and one who showed fellow users how to buy a full meal with app points by putting in one order at a time. It also adds to mounting evidence that, for some, McDonald’s app points have become a meaningful form of currency.

In the woman’s video, which has received more than 9,000 views since going up on Sunday, the creator explains her financial situation in relation to her McDonald’s points as she lip syncs to lyrics from the Migos song, “Antidote.”

“Call me what you want but you can’t call me broke,” the creator mouths. The text overlay on the clip reads, “When I have 1.34 in my bank account but over 30,000 McDonald’s points.”

Hannah’s accompanying caption emphasizes her affiliation for the fast food franchise further. It reads, “McDonalds is my baby fr.”

Many users on TikTok found the woman’s clip about accumulating McDonald’s points to be extremely relatable.

One user simply stated, “Real.”

Another bragged, “I just hit 20k!”

One person responded to the woman with a cautionary tale about collecting points on the McDonald’s app.

“My friends app glitched and got rid of all of his” they wrote in an anecdote that seems especially tragic in light of how McDonald’s points are accumulated.

Someone also quipped, “My buddy talked about his points for hotels cuz he travels a lot, I told him only points [I’m] racking up is McDonald’s points.”

For the uninitiated, McDonald’s explains how points work on the app. Purchases on the app earn 100 points for every dollar spent, with 1500 points being worth a McChicken, Hash Browns, Vanilla Cone or Cheeseburger.

3000 points bringing people into the medium Fries, Sausage Burrito , 6 piece Chicken McNuggets or large Iced Coffee realm, and customers with 6000 points can redeem them for a Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Happy Meal or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit.

Additionally, if users link a payment card to the app, in order to “conveniently pay and earn points at the same time,” they get “an extra 1500 Bonus Points on your first payment using your linked card.”

