‘He ain’t even get us a McGriddle’: McDonald’s customer has 17,444 points, tells friends to ‘get your own kiosk’

A McDonald’s customer was filmed telling his friends to order at their own kiosks even though he had racked up a whopping 17,444 rewards points. Well, that’s one interesting example of how the rich stay rich.

At the start of a viral TikTok video, a man orders at a McDonald’s self-ordering kiosk. McDonald’s rolled out such kiosks in 2020 at all of its U.S. locations. “Go back to your points, bro,” someone in the friend group asked the man ordering. The kiosk showed the McDonald’s customer has 17,444 points.

The way points works is that for every $1 spent, a customer, who is signed up for McDonald’s rewards, gets 100 points. So, the customer had to have spent over $174 at the chain, which doesn’t sound like a whole lot when broken down like that. However, McDonald’s is still considered done of the more affordable fast-food options (depending on whom you ask). The average cost of a Big Mac meal is $8.64, so if the customer ordered a meal every time he went to McDonald’s, that means he had to go to McDonald’s roughly 20 times to rack up points like that.

The group was left stunned at the realization their friend was a “McMillionaire” (the way one commenter put it). One exclaimed “Oh, my gosh,” and the customer broke out into a dance.

He then went back to placing his order through the kiosk. “Yo, get your own kiosk!” he told his friends.

@jobucks_ jokingly jokingly expressed his sadness in the caption, writing, “He Aint Even Get Us A Mcgriddle.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @jobucks_ via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. The video was viewed over 2.1 million views. One viewer claimed that the customer had enough points to buy the whole menu. “Bros a mcmillionaire,” another quipped.

While the McDonald’s customer has a lot of points, he has nothing on a few other customers we’ve seen. One content creator named Hannah said that while she only had $1.34 in her bank account, she was rich in points, having racked up 30,000 of them. And another TikToker named Jimmy takes the cake so far with his 406,558 points. That equates to over $4,000 spent at McDonald’s.