McDonald's drive-thru customer cannot believe the price of just one hashbrown

McDonald’s used cheap so cheap that you could buy two hashbrowns for $1. Over the past couple of years, the company raised its prices by 20% to combat inflation. A woman was shocked after she discovered how much a hashbrown costs at McDonald’s.

TikTok user Hanna Jones (@hannajjones) tapped on her table, emphasizing her shock. “Excuse me. Can somebody explain to me what the f*ck is happening to McDonald’s?” she asked. Earlier that day, the content creator drove to McDonald’s after grocery shopping.

Famished, Jones ordered a sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit combo and an extra hashbrown. However, she couldn’t believe how much a single hashbrown cost. “Tell me, why was this,” Jones took out the hashbrown out of her bag, “three dollars and nineteen cents?” She kept repeating the price, apparently confused.

Jones vented her frustration in the caption, “Like d*mn Ronald CHILL.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Jones via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment and McDonald’s via press email. The video garnered over 303,000 views. In the comments, viewers agreed with Jones.

“McDonalds is insanely priced!!” one viewer stated.

“Prices are out of control and portions are smaller,” a second concurred.

In addition, others recalled how cheap McDonald’s was.

“I remember when hashbrowns were two for $1,” one user wrote.

“a mcchicken is no longer 1$…it’s 4,” a second commented.

However, one viewer revealed how to save money at McDonald’s, “Girl we only order McDonald’s on the app. You can save so much money!”

Although the app can help save money, it doesn’t compare to how prices used to be. A woman left viewers floored after she paid $9.87 for three hashbrowns. Another customer mourned the loss of the dollar menu, claiming that it is currently nonexistent. Finally, a woman shared how a McDonald’s worker tried to charge her $18 for two iced coffees.

When did McDonald’s raise their prices? In June 2022, the franchise increased its prices after inflation hiked to 9.1%—reaching a 40-year high. McDonald’s said it would look at ways to cut restaurant costs and improve productivity in order offset labor costs. These factors impacted the California market in particular.