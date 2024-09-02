‘I thought it was cheaper’: Man warns against using the McDonald’s app after ordering the steak, egg, and cheese bagel in person

The McDonald’s app is often heralded by users for its supposed ability to give shoppers promotions and deals on meals at the popular chain.

For example, one user showed how she used the app to obtain free food, while another showed a deal she discovered on the app that may not be available to in-person shoppers.

However, the app is not without controversy. Some users have pointed out the app’s terms and conditions, noting that they contain specific legal language that could hurt one in a potential lawsuit. Others have alleged that the app may personalize prices for shoppers.

Now, a user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming that the low prices one sees on the app are not as low as one might think.

Is it more expensive to use the McDonald’s app?

In a video with over 167,000 views, TikTok user Stephen (@hugesnlfan) explains how he planned to order a steak, egg, and cheese bagel sandwich on the McDonald’s app. On the app, the price for the item was $7.99, while the meal was $12.19. It appears that the TikToker is based in Canada.

However, the app was not working, so he says he decided to go order the item in person. It was at the drive-thru that he made a surprising discovery.

“It’s actually [expletive] cheaper” to order in person, he says in the video. As evidence, he shows that the item is being sold for $6.19 by itself, or for $10.69 as a meal.

“It’s your own app; it’s not DoorDash. It’s not GrubHub; it’s your own app,” he states. “Why are you charging me more? Why are you charging me more to order in the app?”

Stephen goes on to note that other items were also cheaper in person and that the answer could not be delivery fees as he had planned to order the item for pickup.

Furthermore, the TikToker claims that, while the prices used to be the same on the app as they were in person, that does not appear to be the case any longer.

Are prices really different on the McDonald’s app?

No one is sure why this is the case, but many customers have reported seeing different prices between the McDonald’s app and McDonald’s locations. And some have reported that they have seen different prices from app-to-app.

“I found out today that my roomies 10 piece nugget meal on his app is 12.49 and mine was 15.89 (regular menu price listing before tax, not an offer),” wrote a user on a Reddit thread.

“Me and my wife noticed this as well,” added another on the same thread. “My food was actually $3 cheaper than hers was at the exact same restaurant the exact same food. The pricing is definitely not consistent between users.”

That said, some of this can be explained by different prices between locations.

Although this may not explain why internet users like Stephen are seeing different prices for the same location, McDonald’s restaurants are franchises, which means that each restaurant has the ability to set its own prices.

As a result, prices for certain items may vary significantly from store-to-store.

In the comments section, users offered their own opinions on what might be causing this marked price difference.

“Were you near a different McDonald’s, because the app pulls up the closest McDonalds or the one you have favorites. so if you go to a different location the price might change,” stated a user. “Change your location.”

“Check to see if you had an in-app offer for a free item. They might be building the app to roll that cost into the prices of the other items,” added another.

Others simply vented their frustration on the topic.

“Guess I’ll be taking myself inside, comparing the prices of the app and menu board, whichever is cheaper I’ll order from… IF I go to McD’s again,” declared an additional TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to McDonald’s Canada via email and Stephen via Instagram and TikTok direct message.

