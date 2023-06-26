‘I’ve been doing this for months’: Walmart customer shares her hack to getting 5 ‘Marketside’ sub sandwiches for $1.64. They are actually worth $29.88

As prices have skyrocketed in the United States, ways to save money while shopping have become a popular topic of discussion on TikTok. Users have shared everything from budget chicken wing meals to Walmart deals that beat dollar stores to easy Amazon coupons, heavy pizza discounts, and more.

Now, a user on TikTok has sparked discussion after sharing an incredible sandwich deal she got using the Walmart app.

In a video with over 101,000 views, TikTok user Katie (@fluffyotakubunny) shows four submarine sandwiches, claiming she paid a total of $1.64 for all of them.

“This works at most Walmarts, but it doesn’t work for all,” she advises.

According to Katie, the way to get these low-price sandwiches is by ordering from the Walmart app for pickup. In the app, one must select the ‘full’ sandwich from the brand Marketside. The user must then make sure that the app says they are paying by weight.

Although the price will appear higher when the user orders, the sandwich will be ‘weighed’ and its price adjusted. As Katie demonstrates, this can result in the sandwiches being heavily discounted — and if they aren’t, Katie recommends simply canceling the order, a process she describes as “really easy.”

“It’s so easy to do,” she says. “I’ve been doing this for months.”

In the comments section, some users claimed to have tried this hack—and found success doing so.

“Just worked for me. Some may not see the discount because you are getting a $6.99 fee for order not greater than $35. Sandwich $0.41,” said a user.

“This WORKED! .41 cents for one! Ordering a few more now, thanks!” exclaimed another.

“Thanks, hun! I ordered for delivery this morning and it was $0.82 for two of them,” shared a third.

In the comments, Katie claimed that this deal is likely happening as the result of a glitch.

“The system is having it ‘weighed’ as 1 oz for some odd reason,” she details.

That said, many users said that their local Walmart either doesn’t have the deal, or this hack has been patched out of the app.

“That isn’t working..they may of fixed the issues on walmart app,” offered a user.

“It didn’t work for me. I placed the pick up order for the exact subs but when the order was ‘ready for pickup’ it charged the actual price per sub,” claimed a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via Media Relations contact form and Katie via Instagram direct message.