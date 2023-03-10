‘Stop giving fast-food places your money’: Walmart customer buys 8-piece boneless wings meal for less than $6

A user on TikTok has sparked debate after offering a tip for cheaper meals.

In a video with over 7.3 million views as of Friday, TikTok user @bikelifej tells users to stop getting their meals from fast-food restaurants. Instead, he says, they should get them at Walmart.

“I’m dead serious: stop giving these fast food places your money,” he states. “I was hungry on lunch, ran to Walmart. For $5.47 — 8-piece boneless wing, fresh potato wedges.”

It’s true that the price of chicken wings from restaurants has gone up substantially in the past few years. While some claim that this was due to supply chain issues and other factors, others allege that the stated reasons for higher prices were simply excuses to hike prices as much as possible.

That said, some users in the comments section of @bikelifej’s claimed that this deal isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

“The chicken taste like a Walmart receipt,” wrote one user.

“The fried chicken at Walmart is not it,” agreed another.

“As someone who worked in the Walmart deli their always changing the times on the food so it isnt wasted so that repackaged stuff is 12hrs old prob,” alleged a third.

Others said that their local Walmart charged more for such a dish.

“Walmart here in Texas went up on their prices. We pay about $9 for that meal,” said a user.

“I’m in Louisiana and it’s $8.99,” stated a second.

However, other users voiced their positive opinion of Walmart’s food offerings.

“Walmart ranch wings are FIRE,” proclaimed a commenter.

“Walmart deli food hits HARD,” echoed an additional TikToker. “The chicken strips ARE SO GOOD. The mac is better than KFC.”

“Walmart deli is severely underrated,” declared a further user.

