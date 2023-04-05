‘Corporate will be striking this down immediately’: Domino’s worker shares code to get $23 pizza for only $10

Not all heroes wear capes. Some just wear a blue collared shirt.

A Domino’s worker on TikTok garnered over 1.6 million views for trying to save customers more than a few bucks.

TikTok user @joshrinconn shared two coupon codes with viewers on March 12, saying, “Domino’s doesn’t want you to know this.” But Domino’s worker Ian Hunt (@veheissu417) one-upped @joshrinconn’s codes by sharing one of his own—an even better one.

“All right, I’m going to show you a better code,” Domino’s worker Ian Hunt (@veheissu417) says, stitching @joshrinconn’s video.

First, Hunt demonstrated what happens when he applies the “9220” code that @joshrinconn shared. It saves him $6, bringing the $17.99 three-topping pizza to $11.99. Then, to prove his coupon hack is better than the other TikToker’s code, he deletes the coupon, adds more toppings to his pizza, and adds a new code: “5162.” The pizza without a code is worth $21.99 before tax. He then inputs “5162,” bringing the total down to $9.99.

“All right, 5162—that’s where you’re going to get your money’s worth,” he says, adding that @joshrinconn’s other code, “9174,” does not work.

The Daily Dot reached out to Hunt. Viewers flooded Hunt’s comments section with how the cupon worked for them.

“Status update, currently works! Just placed an order for carry-out with the code. Thx btw,” one viewer said.

“IT VARIES FROM STORE TO STORE,” a second alleged.

“Both codes say they’re only for carryout orders,” a third claimed.

This “5162” code is actually already public, Hunt just spotlighted it with his TikTok. According to 1001promocodes, the code is for 50% off of selected items. Eighty-six people on 1001promocodes have had luck using this code, according to the side.