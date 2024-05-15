The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Our top stories today are about: A Wells Fargo customer going viral for warning about a sophisticated bank scam that cost her $25,000, RFK’s campaign really leaning in to the brain worms discourse , a look at the “ reality shifting ” TikTok trend, and why people online are blaming Megan Fox for the “ bottom teeth talker ” phenomenon.

After that, our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira has a “Decoding Fandom” column for you.

A woman is distraught that she’s lost $25,000 of her hard-earned small business money , in a scam in which she claims she thought she was stopping a wire transfer but was actually enabling one.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate, California lawyer Nicole Shanahan, is not shying away from the revelation that Kennedy once suffered from a brain-eating parasitic worm.

Can you convince your body to switch to another reality? Some TikTok users believe so .

The Transformers actress has people questioning their entire existence .

⭐ Decoding Fandom

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

‘Our Flag Means Death’ fans launch #DontStreamOnMax campaign, want David Zaslav fired

💰 A recently settled class action lawsuit against Walmart means that shoppers could be entitled to a payday .

🗣️ This Ace Hardware customer says a worker was rude to her after she denied his help with lifting a bag of soil.

🍪 In a viral video, a woman compares the new Crumbl mini cookies with the regular Crumbl cookies . She’s suspicious.

🚗 An auto repair shop that regularly goes viral for its TikTok videos is at it again. This time, its mechanics reveal what tire brands they trust —and which ones they don’t.

🌴 A Sandals Resorts customer says she and her husband were robbed on their honeymoon in St. Lucia . When they reported the infraction, she says they were told they should have used the room’s safe to secure their valuables.

💍 This viral video, where a bride-to-be says her wedding venue suddenly closed just after cashing her $7,000 check, is getting a lot of attention online.

💻 From the Daily Dot archive: Can we ever get back the excitement of logging on ?

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

DO YOU THINK YOU COULD FALL FOR A BANK SCAM ?

In a viral TikTok video, a former hotel worker, Lusea (@Lusea), says hotels often cut corners when it comes to cleaning rooms. Lusea shares that she worked at a major un-named chain hotel when she was younger and alleges that hotels don’t wash comforters.

“Staying at a hotel is one of the nastiest things you can do. I don’t care how ritzy it is. Corners will be cut,” she alleges.

She then shares a list of reasons why hotels are the “nastiest.”

