‘You guys won’t do anything about it’: Woman blasts Hyundai after car starts peeling, notices another car at grocery store parking lot with same problem

A user on TikTok is calling out Hyundai after paint began peeling from her car—and she began to notice it happening to other Hyundai vehicles as well.

Recent news has not been good for Hyundai. Earlier this month, a TikTok user revealed why he believes Kia and Hyundai engines are prone to failure. Other experts have echoed worries about engine issues, and one Hyundai driver even claimed that their brakes caught fire while using the car.

Now, TikTok user Kayla Collins (@kayla_collins3) alleges that she began to notice paint wearing away on her recently-made Hyundai and that other vehicles of the same model are showing comparable wear.

In a video posted to her TikTok account, Collins says she has a “2019 Santa Fe with peeling paint all over it.”

She then shows the car, which does show signs of significant paint peeling.

“You guys won’t do anything about it,” she says, addressing the video to Hyundai. “You have acknowledged that there is a paint problem, yet you won’t fix it.”

Collins then says that, while she was shopping, she noticed another car of the same make. Looking at the car’s hood, she discovered that it, too, had significant paint peeling problems.

As the video continues, Collins seems to imply that Hyundai had previously offered her a $200 gift card to get her car repainted. This, she says, is not enough.

“This is happening all over it, and your customer service has been bull crap,” she states. “Do better.”

Paint peeling is a known problem with certain Hyundai models. As Hyundai notes on its website, “Certain Elantra, Sonata and Santa Fe Sport vehicles may exhibit peeling or bubbling of the white paint in various areas of the vehicle, most commonly on or around the hood, fender and roof.”

However, some reports say this only affects models made until 2018. Collins’ own experience and the experience of others would suggest otherwise.

There is currently a Facebook group on the topic with over 2,000 members. In the group, many claim to have experienced the issue with their 2019 models. Some state that they’ve been able to get the repainting covered even out of warranty, while others allege that they’ve had issues doing so.

In Collins’ case, she says that her dealership is insisting that she is “outside of warranty despite this being a recall not warranty issue,” per a comment left under her video.

In the comments section, users shared their own complaints about Hyundai vehicles.

“Never ever!!! Buy any Kia or Hyundai product! NEVER!” declared a commenter.

“This is happening to my 23 Tucson and they denied warranty,” alleged another. “I literally got it less than 6 months ago.”

“Maybe a lawsuit would motivate them,” offered a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Hyundai via email and Collins via TikTok comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.