‘How is this not false advertising?’: Man demands answers after microwaving Marie Callender’s meal

When you’re short on time, frozen meals like Marie Callender’s come in handy. It doesn’t hurt that they cost less than four dollars.

However, people are starting to wonder if even that’s worth it.

Meal reveal

“I’m sorry but how is this not false advertising?” says Justin (@ijustinwill) after opening up a Marie Callender meal. “Like this is what Marie said we finna get…all this mashed potatoes that looks fluffy and buttery. And then look at all the broccoli pieces. Cute right?” Justin says while pointing at the box.

Justin then proceeds to show viewers the Marie Callender meal they opened up which looks significantly different than the image with watery potatoes, only a few pieces of turkey and lots of carrots but only one piece of broccoli.

“[Expletive] why is this what I get?” Justin says. The video has nearly 40,000 views.

What do the reviews say?

Could it be that Justin just got a bad batch? Or maybe Justin made it wrong? Perhaps. However, it seems that many are dissatisfied or have gotten similar results. Nearly half the reviews on Walmart’s page for the same meal give it one star.

“Mooshy mashed potatoes, uninspiring pieces of turkey, (veggies were nice) but an overall miss as far as satisfaction goes,” reads one comment.

“Not what they used to be I won’t be buying again,” says another.

Marie Callender’s most famous frozen meal is their chicken pot pie. This is reflected in the nearly 3,000 people who have given it five stars on Walmart’s page.

The pot pie does have its detractors. The Daily Dot has reported on customers being frustrated with the item’s nutrition label.

Viewers weigh in

Viewers were largely on the content creator’s side.

“They put that image on the box for you to imagine what the meal could look like 😭” says one comment.

“Marie Callender used to be the upscale frozen dinner lol,” reminisces another.

“I had a Marie Callender’s turkey and stuffing meal the other day and it was sad AF, looked like a prison meal,” says another.

“It’s like concepts of a meal 😭😭 how exactly is that supposed to be 18g of protein?” says another.

While Marie Callender’s is known for some fan favorites, this Honey Roasted Turkey meal doesn’t quite seem to make that list.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Marie Callender’s for comment via email and to Justin via TikTok message and comment.

