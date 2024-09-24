‘That should be a crime’: Woman accuses Marie Callender’s of being deceiving after opening chicken pot pie

One woman just wanted a single-serve Marie Callender’s chicken pot pie packed with protein. Instead, she found herself duped by the brand’s label.

In a viral video with over 43,700 views, TikTok user Priscilla Hernandez (@

priscilla91_) expressed her disappointment and showed off the pot pie and its nutrition label.

What’s wrong with the label?

“Marie Callender’s count your mfkn days,” text overlaid on the clip read.

The woman went on to explain that she was forced to cut her chicken pot pie in half. She says it’s because the nutrition label on the pie was misleading.

“The fact that I had to cut this chicken pot pie in half is really offensive,” she began in the clip.

Hernandez said the label on the front claimed the pot pie contained a ton of protein. However, when presenting the calorie information, it didn’t represent that a single pie was big enough for multiple servings.

“It’s so deceiving because it tells you 25g of protein per pie, which is true,” she continued. “But then it shows you 440 calories, which is not true.”

She said the back label showed the pie in question was two servings, which meant the entire thing contained 880 calories.

Ultimately, Hernandez had to cut the pie in half to avoid consuming too many calories.

“That should be a crime,” she said.

She also urged companies not to make pot pies that are not a single serving.

Misleading nutrition labels

According to healthline.com, food labels can be tricky for customers to understand. They are also misleading on purpose.

The website advises consumers to completely ignore the claims made on the front of food’s packaging.

Instead, before making purchases, it is best to check the nutritional label on the back of food packaging.

The FDA responded to concerns about the claims on the front of packaging and has proposed rule changes to better guide consumers.

The proposal aims to put important nutrient details on the front of pre-packaged food.

Viewers respond

In the comments section, many viewers expressed concerns about the way nutritional info is marketed on popular foods.

“You wonder why we have a national weight problem! We all need to be reading labels these companies out here scamming us!!” user Kaylee Wood wrote.

“Same with a protein cookie! Insane,” user Selena Guerrero said.

“I thought I was getting a good deal with the calories when it said 400 calories. Glad I didn’t buy them …. I usually always check but d*mn,” another viewer said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Priscilla Hernandez via TikTok comment and Marie Callender’s by contact form for more information.

