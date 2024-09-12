‘I’m so lost’: Customer orders Long John Silver’s. She can’t believe what she gets

A Long John Silver’s customer was surprised after discovering a strange side that came with her order. In a viral TikTok that has been viewed over 1.1 million times, user Rowdy Drowzy (@rowdy_drowzy) showed viewers what was in an additional box alongside her meal.

“Long John’s, y’all actually have me confused,” the TikToker began in the clip.

She then showed off a shot of the receipt for her order. The platter included fish, shrimp, hush puppies, sauces, and a drink.

However, she noted she received an additional item with her meal. It came inside of another box.

“It’s not like it’s a problem, but what is this?” she asked.

She then opened the box, revealing its contents.

“I mean, I tasted it; it’s pretty good,” she said. “But what it tasted like to me is the batter from the fish.”

The woman referred to the item as “crumbs.”

Long John Silver’s Crumblies

Cozymeal.com explained the side is called “crumblies” and it is, in fact, pieces of fried fish batter. Upon request, the restaurant offers the side to patrons free of cost.

On Reddit, Long John Silver’s customers had various names for the offering, including “fish poops,” “crumbs,” “crunchies,” and “batterbobs.”

One thing many agreed on, though, was the fact that they absolutely enjoyed the side.

In the comments section, many expressed appreciation for the addition to their meal.

“The crunchies!!! Put some respect on their name!” user MarisaFlowers said.

“An entire side box of crunchies!!!!!!” Girl someone musta liked you at the LJS!!!!” user Crystal wrote.

However, some were more critical about the food.

“It’s called cracklins. I work at captain ds an people ask for it alot, the cooks say it’s not good for you bc it’s just lard,” user unrulyfool said.

Long John Silver’s food has been the subject of viral videos in the past. Years ago, The Daily Dot reported on a clip of a worker who alleged his manager tried to get him to sell expired food. One customer also went viral after recording a drive through experience at the fast food chain where a dumbwaiter was used to deliver her food.

The Daily Dot was unable to reach Rowdy Drowzy for comment but reached out to Long John Silver’s via contact form.

