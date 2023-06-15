‘Sis is at the Chum Bucket’: Customer orders from Long John Silver’s that uses a dumbwaiter in drive-thru

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after showing a peculiar food delivery mechanism in a Long John Silver’s drive-thru.

In a clip with over 152,000 views, TikTok user Courtney (@courtneysloper) films the drive-thru of a Long John Silver’s. Instead of the typical window, this location has a dumbwaiter, meaning that food is raised and lowered to the customer.

The video shows Courtney receiving her order from the restaurant. In the comments section, Courtney reveals that this location did not have a speaker, and employees instead yelled their requests to her from above.

“Long John Silvers be wildin with this dumbwaiter drive thru,” she wrote in the caption.

The location in question is on Williamson Road in Roanoke, Virginia. On Google, numerous users have reviewed the drive-thru system, with some claiming it as the “strangest thing we’ve ever seen” and others noting that the experience was “pure nostalgia.”

Back on TikTok, users made jokes about the system.

“Sis is at the Chum Bucket,” wrote a user, referencing a restaurant from the cartoon Spongebob Squarepants.

“Is this to prevent the workers from escaping?” asked another.

“Very fun! It’s like you’re trapped at the bottom of a well,” joked a third.

“Imagine the order gets messed up and having to go through all that again lol,” noted an additional TikToker.

Some wondered why such a system was needed.

“Is the restaurant on stilts on or something? Why is it so high off the ground?” questioned a commenter.

“Did they have a horrible robbery or something???” shared a second.

“Was it a former bank?? We have like 3 Arby’s that do this,” detailed a further user. “I won’t go to them, it’s weird.”

That said, several commenters stated that they would enjoy trying to use such a contraption.

As one user summarized it, “girl you just brought them so much business lmao.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Long John Silver’s via its media contact form and Courtney via TikTok comment.