‘At Kroger, all 7s is the generic employee code’: Man shares hack to input worker’s discount code at grocery checkout. Is it illegal?

A Kroger customer who may have used their friend’s employee credentials to pay less at checkout has sparked debate on discount ethics.

Carson Wolff (@carsonjwolff) posted a coy TikTok that’s accrued over 444,000 views on the popular social media platform. In the video, he asks folks about the legality of using others’ “discount” codes at Kroger.

“Is it illegal at a self checkout to memorize an employee’s access code and pin number. To give yourself off 50%? So let’s say, cookies and ice cream, in the future? Like is that a criminal offense?” Wolff asks, holding a container of cookies. “I’m asking for a friend. I obviously wouldn’t have done this.”

He adds in a caption for the clip: “My friend doesnt want to be arrested or fined or get any employee fired.”

Illegal or nah?

The ethics and legalities of non-employees using employee discounts has long been debated online. This Law Stack Exchange forum discussion contained several responses to someone’s query about this practice. Their friend works at a store that sells desktop computers. And OP wanted to know if they were able to legally use the code to “save some money.”

One commenter looked at OP’s Pennsylvania local law statutes and found a legal precedent that could land them in trouble. According to the commenter, the illegality would fall under “Access Device Fraud.” This law makes mention of: “Any … code, account number, personal identification number or other means of account access … to obtain … goods.”

This Avvo forum contained responses from NY-based attorneys who gave another concerned discount code user similar advice. One legal rep remarked, “If you are improperly using a discount, then I would think they could, in theory, charge you with theft.”

As it turns out, the former worker received a letter from the company stating it was “investigating” the purchases they made. One attorney told them that the business was more than likely not attempting to have them “arrested.” They were probably just looking for “restitution” instead, they wrote.

These exact legalities vary by state, however.

Stealing value

Another person in a Free Advice forum asked about the legalities of using discount codes from a former employer. Apparently, HR never changed their status, allowing them to make online purchases at a significant price cut. They said that they “still receive the 50% off” despite no longer being an employee.

One contributing New York attorney for the site, wrote that this is illegal. “By your own admission in your question, you are no longer entitled to an employee discount, since you are not an employee,” they stated. “If you get items for 50% off using a discount you are not legally allowed to use, you are in essence stealing 50% of the value of each item.”

They likened it to leasing a car, then returning the car, only for the dealership to forget a set of keys. That extra set of keys doesn’t entitle the former leaser to head over to the dealership and drive the car.

There’s a recurring recommendation from folks who inquired into the legality of friends using discount codes. And it’s a simple solution: just have the currently employed person make the purchase for them. Especially with the advent of Venmo, Zelle, and a variety of instant cash transaction apps, it’s an easy way to facilitate friend discount sales.

What is Kroger’s policy on employee discounts?

When it comes to Kroger specifically, however there are some employees who say that Wolff and others are probably in the clear.

This Reddit post uploaded by an employee of the grocery store chain asked what they should do if a friend used their discount. One commenter stated that the codes were meant for workers and their immediate family members. While they said that “Kroger does not care” about discount code sharing, they did provide a contingency. In the event that it was brought up to them, the Reddit user recommended they just say their friend is a family member.

Someone else recommended that they had no idea someone else was using their discount code, too. “Or say ID theft. It’s true and shows how weak the company’s controls are.”

However, there were plenty of folks who thought Wolff and others using their friends’ Kroger discount codes are in the clear. “Kroger made $20… thats all they care about,” one commenter said.

Another replied, “You’re not screwed at all Kroger doesn’t care about anything but who can work so they don’t have to. Let your entire family use the discount card they won’t do anything.”

Someone else wrote, “I use my discount when I travel to other states across different stores brands. Kroger, King Soopers, Fred Meyer. No one cares. Kroger still makes money in the end.”

This former worker said their discount code worked for a full year after being terminated. “Considering they gave me the employee discount for about a year after I was fired,” they said. “I don’t think they care.”

TikTokers were divided

Much like the other forums discussing this very issue elsewhere online, TikTokers debated this practice.

One person joked that if the code was being used at self checkout, Wolff was technically an employee. “If it’s a self checkout aren’t you technically the cashier therefore [e]ntitled to a employee discount,” they said.

However, one person claimed that the “discount” Wolff was referring to was actually a price adjustment. “They change the price of the item, employees only get like 10% with our discount card,” they wrote.

Another added, “Pretty sure he means using their register codes for a price adjustment.”

According to Glassdoor, the Kroger employee discount is 10% off of Kroger-branded items. So if Wolff was indeed getting half off his purchase, it appears that they may’ve been price adjusting products.

As this commenter wrote: “Less of an employee discount sort of thing and more of a. ‘oh yea this coupon that the thing isn’t reading sure I’ll just price adjust that for you don’t worry about it’ sort of discount.”

Consider yourself warned

Some viewers were deadset against this type of practice and warned Wolff against getting too comfortable.

This TikToker thinks Wolff was going to get himself and his friend in trouble: “You could not only get yourself in trouble, but the employee in question could get fired.”

Another replied that Wolff could end up getting a store that takes this kind of stuff seriously. “Honestly yes, some places are very litigious,” they said.

Nonetheless, there were some people who still shared some of their own tips and tricks for those looking to finagle the system at Kroger.

One commenter recommended the following for access to the store’s employee system. “If you’re at a kroger (or any chain they own) self checkout, tap the top right corner and try the number 99, it’s the default password for all employees so if anyone hasn’t changed theirs, there ya go,” they claimed.

Another replied: “At Kroger, all 7’s is the generic ’employee’ code.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kroger via email and Wolff via TikTok comment for further information.

