‘They concealed this VERY well’: Grocery shopper buys package of cheese from Kroger. Then she takes a closer look at the slices

Sometimes, you just don’t know what you’ve purchased at the grocery store until you get home.

Featured Video

The label on the product may be correct. The nutritional information can all look like what you would expect from the item you’re purchasing. Until you open up the package to really see what you’re working with, however, it’s all guesswork.

One Kroger customer says she just wants “the rest” of the package of store-brand cheddar cheese she purchased from the grocer.

In a video that has drawn about 7,000 views on TikTok, content creator @trippyydripp shared the odd appearance of a package of cheese slices she bought from Kroger. The brand-new package of cheese looks totally innocuous. Naturally, she was surprised to find that someone had cut corners in ensuring the quality of the product—literally.

Advertisement

Is Kroger cutting corners?

“So I open up a package of cheese, brand new, pull a slice out,” she says off-camera before slapping a slice of cheese on the counter. “It’s missing a piece. No big deal. Look at the rest. Every single one is like that. Is the economy really that bad?”

The package of eight slices all have the same problem: the top corner has been sliced off, rendering the squares more of a diamond shape.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @trippyydripp via TikTok direct message, as well as to Kroger via email regarding the video.

Advertisement

Can she return the cheese?

Per Kroger’s return policy, items purchased from a Kroger store can be returned within 30 days of purchase. However, there’s little detail as to what might disqualify a customer from returning an item, such as having consumed any part of it.

Items returned with a receipt can be refunded using the original payment method. On the other hand, those returned without a receipt might be reimbursed using a store gift card or cash.

Advertisement

A bad block?

Several viewers joked that the corner cut of the cheese slices resembled the practice of notching a dog’s ear after they have been neutered.

“That means the cheese is from the streets and has been neutered,” one commenter wrote.

“Got that feral ear-clipped cheese,” another said.

Advertisement

“It’s been notched and thrown back with a treat,” a third wrote.

However, others suggested that the poster simply got one bad batch of cheese slices, likely from a misshapen block.

“Just return it,” one commenter wrote. “It is the end of the block and it appears to have been misshapen. These things can happen. But I get it. You want to make content.”

“Shrink inflation doesn’t work like that necessarily.. I think you got a fluke,” another said. “Usually, they would just cut them thinner. And you wouldn’t even notice.”

Advertisement

“I do that too when it starts to mold on one side lol they didn’t wanna throw it out,” a further user added.