‘They always try to haggle like we’re at the flea market’: Kmart worker mocks customers who ask ‘dumb’ questions

A Kmart worker posted a viral video mocking customers who ask unoriginal and common questions. Other retail workers leave their customer experience stories in the comments section.

Since posting it on Thursday, TikToker and Kmart worker Waol (@itswaol) has received 901,000 views and over 95,000 likes on his video.

The clip includes an on-screen caption that reads, “How workers really wanna respond to customers.”

In the video, the person behind the camera roleplays a customer as Waol, dressed in a Kmart uniform, plays the worker.

“Hey, excuse me, do you know how much this is?” the customer asks Waol while holding a Monopoly box.

Waol takes the box from the customer and says, “I’m not a f*cking genius, but it usually says it where you grab it.”

Next, he walks over to the section of the aisle where the Monopoly games are shelved. “Did you grab it here?” Waol asks the fake customer. “Yeah,” the customer responds.

“Yeah, it clearly says $25,” Waol says while pointing to the shelf where the customer found the game. “Like, is there something wrong with you?”

In another scene, the customer finds Waol again to ask about the price of an electric scooter. “Hey, excuse me, mate. Online it says $70. Why is it $79?” he asks, pointing to the price tag on the shelf.

“I’m sorry, I don’t know why that is,” Waol responds. “You should really fix that,” the customer says.

Next, Waol jokes, “I really should,” before remarking, “It’s not like I own the f*cking company, do I?”

“If it’s so cheap online,” Woal adds, “why don’t you just get it online? Cheap f*ck.”

Viewers found Waol’s video humorous and agreed that retail workers frequently have to suffer through pointless questions.

A fellow retail worker commented, “Someone once asked me to give them a discount on a discounted item.”

“Do you work here? No, I just casually like to wear the Kmart uniform,” a second viewer joked.

Another sympathized, writing, “For real, they ask about the website like I designed the damn thing.”

