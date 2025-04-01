‘Let’s start from the top….what is the reminders app?’: Woman shares little-known trick to writing grocery lists on your iPhone. It’s leaving viewers shook

A woman shared a hack for writing grocery lists on an iPhone, leaving viewers shocked that it wasn’t common knowledge.

TikTok user rhyanmadeit (@rhyanmadeit) went viral after she uploaded this simple tip.

“Did y’all know that y’all have been doing your grocery list wrong?” she asks.

She then takes viewers on a step-by-step tutorial of how she creates organized shopping lists for the grocery store in her iPhone’s Reminders app.

After opening the app, the creator selects “Add List” on the bottom right. This generates a new list, which she names “Food.”

Then she instructs, “In ‘List Type,’ select ‘Groceries.’ It’s going to categorize your grocery list based on whatever you’re putting in there.”

The TikToker then demonstrates by typing in some random grocery items. As soon as she types in the word, it is categorized into various groups like “Sauces & Condiments,” “Snacks & Candy,” “Seafood,” and more.

She says that the phone automatically categorizing the shopping list for you makes it easier to get all your items at one go while you’re in the seafood or meat section of the grocery store.

“If you type in steak, hamburger meat, ribs, it’s going to put all of that together. So when you get to that section in the store, everything is there,” she explains, adding at the end the hack has been a lifesaver.

Other Apple hacks

The creator’s video has since gathered 2.3 million views since being uploaded. One grateful commenter wrote, “I think a good amount of us don’t know how to use 95% of the available features on these phones. This prompted the creator to post a series of videos sharing various iPhone hacks. In a playlist of 10 videos, the creator offers up other quick tips.

In one video, she shows how to erase objects in images from the Photos app. She also guides users on how to activate the Apple logo on the back of the phone so it can be used to perform various functions. In another, she gives a quick demonstration on how to create stickers from photos and use them in the messaging app.

Users shocked by grocery list hack

TikTokers are savvy phone users, but many of them were shocked by the creator’s revelation. Several commenters shared their surprise.

“Girl I just text myself lmao,” one laughed.

“Reminders app? Baby my notepad has grocery lists from 2010,” another said.

“Hell, I forgot the [reminders] app existed,” a third wrote.

When one user voiced difficulty with getting her phone to display her list in categories, another commenter offered a helpful tip.

They explained, “I was having same problem. I had to turn on iCloud sync and then the Reminders app wanted an update. Then the categories popped up!”

The Daily Dot reached out to rhyanmadeit via TikTok direct message for further comment.

