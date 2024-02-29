‘Not a good thing when they all agree’: Mechanics explain the 5 most common issues with Hyundais

Accurate Automotive, a Colorado-based automotive shop, continued its viral streak on TikTok with a video that asks mechanics to name the most common issues with Hyundais, and the responses may alarm Hyundai owners.

The company, which goes by Accurate Auto (@accurateautoinc) on TikTok, boasts a multitude of videos on its page that provide insights into a variety of vehicles. These videos range from topics like common issues to rating a car from 0 to 10. This recent addition to the common issues series has already racked up an impressive 95,000 views as of the publication of this story.

In the video, an employee asked four different mechanics a straightforward question: “What are some common issues with Hyundai?”

“Well, they get stolen all the time,” the first mechanic responded. “I see a lot of times where they tend to have oil pressure issues with the timing chains, and it stretches the timing chain a lot.”

Two additional mechanics agreed with the first response, adding that “they usually go out” within their 10-year/100,000-mile warranty.

The fourth mechanic’s response was the most alarming. With a smile, he replied, “Other than blowing up?”

Viewers were split, with some defending Hyundai and others sharing issues they’ve had with their cars.

“Hmm. My ’07 Sonata still kicking at 200k miles. But I take care of him so there’s that,” a viewer replied.

“Engine issues 100%…mine got replaced…my aunt, my cousins, my neighbors, my coworkers…they all got replaced before or after catching on fire,” another countered.

“Thats my car brand it’s really unproblematic but just not strong car if you carry 4 people the car goes low,” a viewer added.

“Wife has 2015 Tucson, engine blew at 80k miles. Dealer service on time did what we should have. So it’s them not bad owners,” a viewer shared.

According to a report from hyundaiproblems.com, the most common issues are with the engine. The report also states that the Hyundai Sonata is ranked as the least reliable model.

Finn, a car subscription service, claims that Hyundai is attempting to rehabilitate its image with a 10-year/100,000-mile warranty and a variety of affordable options. Unfortunately, it also states that a recent recall encompassing 3.3 million vehicles may have dampened Hyundai’s rebranding efforts.

According to a consumer alert from the United States Department of Transportation, the recall centered around a risk of engine fires. A brake fluid leak was reportedly discovered in the anti-lock brake system. These leaks could cause an electrical short, which increases the risk of an engine fire. The fires could occur whether the vehicle was parked and off or being driven. Owners were advised to park outside and away from their homes until the issue was repaired. Approximately 1.64 million Hyundais were affected.

The Daily Dot reached out to Accurate Auto via TikTok comments and Hyundai via email for further comment.