‘I feel attacked’: Man shares dead giveaway that someone is in their 30s

Let’s say you’re out at a bar, and someone catches your eye. You strike up a conversation,and start feeling the vibe. But then you remember you’re three mojitos deep. Consequently, your judgment is a bit impaired, and you might be experiencing beer goggles.

Maybe you’re in your early 20s and want to ensure the individual you’re attracted to is close to your own age. TikToker Alberto Dean (@theattractionfunnel) claims to know a foolproof tactic for spotting a 30-something person.

He shared it in a TikTok that’s garnered over 153,000 views. And there are throngs of folks who agree with his technique.

30-plus-year-old say what?

A text overlay in the TikToker’s video reads, “How can you tell if someone is in their 30s.”

Throughout the clip, he speaks directly into the camera and explains his methodology. Usually, one can ascertain whether or not someone is 30+ years old depending on their response to a simple question, he explains.

“So I had a random thought the other day. You know if someone is in their 30s when you ask them, ‘How old are you?’ And they usually reply with one of two things. Either, ‘Guess’ or, ‘Well how old do you think I am?’ And you know you play along, right? So you’re like, ‘I don’t know, 25?’”

He says that intentionally underestimating their age almost always seems to flatter the person in question. “And they’re like, ‘Oh my God. You really think I’m 25?’”

Dean gets candid in his reply to viewers. “No,” he says, indicating he wasn’t sincere in downplaying the person’s age. He was just being polite.

One viewer who responded to Dean’s video said they felt “attacked.”

Another said that once you hit your mid-30s, folks start to forget their own ages. “Then you hit mid 30s and you’re like I think I’m 35?” they quipped.

“Sometime I forget my age. That also tells you how old I am,” another said.

For some, the age that they tell people varies. “I am 34 and I straight up said I’m 29 one day when someone asked. I fully believed it too until a minute later.”

Many viewers also had mixed opinions about sharing their ages. “I always say my age in a very ashamed manner lmao,” one said.

Another wrote, “I’ll tell you straight up: I’m 37. it’s no secret & i’m not ashamed. 1988, baby.”

How to tell at the gym

OK, so that’s how to accurately guess someone’s age at the club or another social setting. But Dean is not the first TikToker to go viral for their TikTok on how to tell millennials, who are currently aged between their late 20s to early 40s, apart from Gen Zers. A TikToker shared another dead giveaway at the gym.

Paige Mills, in a TikTok that now has a whopping 23 million views, recounts how she once asked a new gym friend how old she was. “She asked me to guess,” Mills recalls in her clip, proving Dean’s point.

“I had thought 25 or 26 this whole time, and then I looked her up and down, and I said, ’32.’ She said, ‘Yes, that’s correct. How did you know that? Most people guess a lot younger,’” Mills says.

“And I said, ‘Because, baby, you have ankle socks on. The ankle socks will always give you away,’” she adds.

Mills then encourages viewers to look around the gym.

“Everybody over 30—ankle socks. Everybody under 30—crew socks. The next time I saw her, she was wearing brand-new crew socks,” she says.

@theattractionfunnel This is how you can tell if they are in their 30s.. ♬ original sound – Alberto Dean

