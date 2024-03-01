‘It will save you thousands’: Car dealership expert shares how to negotiate the best deal—without having to step foot in a dealership

Going to a car dealership to negotiate a price for a car can be intimidating. Customers may feel pressured into accepting a less-than-ideal offer—it’s designed to be that way.

That’s why viewers are finding car dealership expert Tommy’s (@tomislavmikula) video super comforting. He shared how to negotiate the best price without ever having to step foot inside the dealership.

In a video with 26,000 views, the content creator stated, “Dealerships are getting so desperate to the point where you can save thousands of dollars on almost any car.”

Then, he listed his credentials. He said she’s been in the car business for most of his life but that his main focus is negotiating car deals. “Some of the deals that I’m negotiating this week was $5,000 off a BMW X1; we got $4,000 off a Santa Fe, and we saved $3,000 off an Ionic,” he detailed.

Tommy encouraged prospective car buyers to steer clear of car dealerships.

“You do everything online and over the phone, and that’s how you negotiate,” he said. “We are going to use competition between dealer to dealer to get the best possible price and pin them against each other.”

The first step, he said, is to call different dealerships inquiring about a specific make and model. Next, you “ask them for their best out-the-door price,” he said.

“And then, you ‘re gonna find the best quote, and you’re gonna send it to all those dealerships, asking who will beat that price,” he said.

He said dealerships will then start a bidding war between themselves. Tommy said this will not only get you a great deal but the method can be seamless. Tommy said he successfully negotiated the BMW X1 in just two days and 10 phone calls.

“You can do this on your own,” Tommy added. “You only hire me is if you wanna save time and energy. Otherwise, you can figure this out on your own.”

The content creator wrapped up the video by encouraging his 32,000 followers to watch his videos because “it will save [them] thousands.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Tommy via Instagram direct message, TikTok comment, and direct message. In the comments section, many viewers shared they tested out this method and had positive outcomes.

“I did what you said. It worked!” one viewer wrote.

“I got a 2024 Mazda cx-5 with $10k down at 2.65%, with a 690 credit score, in December 28th,” a second commented.

“This is 100% full proof. I got dealers competing against each other. I’ve made some salesmen mad, but got $3,000 off MSRP with no add ons. Easily,” a third shared.

Although, some didn’t have the same luck.

“Can’t use that method where I’m at. We only have 1 Land Rover dealership, 1 BMW, 1 Audi, 1 Genesis. I tried to get them to compete with one another, but no call backs. Guess they aren’t hungry enough?” another shared.

“Visited a dealership today and was packed….so not so sure on how ‘desperate’ dealerships really are right now,” a fifth remarked.

Tommy offered some words of encouragement. “You can! You just need to expand the search. Don’t be afraid to drive a few hours. Dealerships will deliver,” he replied. “It’s Saturday on Presidents’ Day. I talk to hundreds of dealerships.”