‘I ended up getting a free meal’: Customer shows hack for free Chick-Fil-A. It works

A TikToker specializing in videos about deals and ways to save money shared how customers can get free Chick-Fil-A. Here’s what you can do.

In a video, viewed over 141,000 times, Maryah (@maryah781) showcased a free Chick-Fil-A meal and explained how she got it.

The video begins with the camera looking into a Chick-Fil-A bag.

“How to score a free meal at Chick-Fil-A, I have a free drink, free chicken sandwich, and free fries,” Maryah says as a screenshot of an order with each item marked as free pops onto the screen. “Each week if you play the game you can win a free item. You can play as many times as you want until you win.”

Each week Chick-Fil-A offers a different item for free, and once you win the offer is available for 7 days. “If you time it correctly where you redeem the next week’s thing,” Maryah explains. “I’m redeeming them both at the same time so I’m not just getting a drink or fries, but I’m getting a free drink and fries.”

She continues, “Also if you have the app, they’re giving away a free sandwich. They do that every so often. If a certain team wins or it’s a holiday and they are being nice. They were just so happening to give away a free sandwich today, so I ended up getting a free meal.”

“Get the app and play the game. If you don’t know how to play the game I posted it on my page already,” Maryah concludes.

Users were incredibly grateful for the tip, and many said they downloaded the app.

“Thank you! I just won a brownie!” one said.

“I got free chicken minis,” a second added.

“Omg just checked my app and it says a reward from Charlotte, a free sandwich,” a third said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Maryah via TikTok comments and Chick-Fil-A via email for further information.