Chick-fil-A customer holding drink in car with caption 'FREE CHICK-FIL-A meal' (l) Chick-fil-A app in Appstore on phone screen in front of green background (c) Chick-fil-A food in bag in car with caption 'FREE CHICK-FIL-A meal' 'Each deal is in your account for 7 days. You can redeem more than one deal at a time' (r)

Postmodern Studio/Shutterstock @maryah781/TikTok (Licensed) Remix by Caterina Cox

‘I ended up getting a free meal’: Customer shows hack for free Chick-Fil-A. It works

'If you don't know how to play the game I posted it on my page already.'

Parks Kugle 

Parks Kugle

Trending

Posted on Jul 22, 2023

A TikToker specializing in videos about deals and ways to save money shared how customers can get free Chick-Fil-A. Here’s what you can do.

In a video, viewed over 141,000 times, Maryah (@maryah781) showcased a free Chick-Fil-A meal and explained how she got it.

The video begins with the camera looking into a Chick-Fil-A bag.

“How to score a free meal at Chick-Fil-A, I have a free drink, free chicken sandwich, and free fries,” Maryah says as a screenshot of an order with each item marked as free pops onto the screen. “Each week if you play the game you can win a free item. You can play as many times as you want until you win.”

@maryah781 Free chickfila #chickfila #freefood #freechickfila #moochallenge #chickfila #chickfilahacks #chickfilahack #couponcommunity #fooddeals ♬ original sound – Maryah

Each week Chick-Fil-A offers a different item for free, and once you win the offer is available for 7 days. “If you time it correctly where you redeem the next week’s thing,” Maryah explains. “I’m redeeming them both at the same time so I’m not just getting a drink or fries, but I’m getting a free drink and fries.”

She continues, “Also if you have the app, they’re giving away a free sandwich. They do that every so often. If a certain team wins or it’s a holiday and they are being nice. They were just so happening to give away a free sandwich today, so I ended up getting a free meal.”

“Get the app and play the game. If you don’t know how to play the game I posted it on my page already,” Maryah concludes.

Users were incredibly grateful for the tip, and many said they downloaded the app.

“Thank you! I just won a brownie!” one said.

“I got free chicken minis,” a second added.

“Omg just checked my app and it says a reward from Charlotte, a free sandwich,” a third said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Maryah via TikTok comments and Chick-Fil-A via email for further information.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Jul 22, 2023, 10:05 am CDT

Parks Kugle

Parks Kugle is a writer and reporter based in San Antonio. His work has appeared in Lumina Literary Journal, Wicked Local Newspapers, and various publications across the U.S. He enjoys comics and gardening.

Parks Kugle
 