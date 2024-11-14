‘We got Honda not being reliable anymore before GTA6’: Expert says Honda is being investigated. Here’s why—and what cars are affected

You know that sinking feeling when you hear your car make a noise it definitely shouldn’t? Multiply that by 1.4 million and you’ll know the feeling of dread hanging over executives and stockholders of one of the world’s major auto manufacturers thanks to a brewing Honda engine recall.

Owners of an alarming number of vehicles made by Honda and its assortment of brands should keep an eye on the mailbox for the next couple of weeks for recall notices. The automaker is under federal investigation for an engine failure issue that could affect a seven-figure number of its cars and trucks.

Creator Brian Mello (@realbrianmello) gives us the straight scoop on why Honda’s in hot water in a recent TikTok clip that’s been viewed more than 1.2 million times.

Is your Honda about to seize up?

The issue that’s prompted the corporate oversight equivalent of a colonoscopy conducted by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) involves possible connecting rod bearing failures in 3.5-liter V6 engines, which could lead to complete engine failure. The models under scrutiny include:

2016–2020 Honda Pilot

2016–2020 Acura MDX

2018–2020 Honda Odyssey

2018–2020 Acura TLX

2017–2019 Honda Ridgeline

This investigation follows a previous recall in November 2023, where Honda addressed similar issues in about 250,000 vehicles. Despite this, there have been 173 complaints about rod bearing failures in vehicles not covered by the initial recall.

Honda quality concerns keep piling up

The NHTSA has initiated a recall query to determine the extent of the problem. Honda has stated it will cooperate with the investigation and had previously dealt with 1,450 warranty claims related to this issue.

We’ve previously shared the news that Honda recalled over 700,000 vehicles in October due to high-pressure fuel pumps that may crack and leak fuel, posing a fire risk.

And then last month came the news that another problem with the steering system in a number of Honda models was the cause for a recall of 1.7 million vehicles.

These investigations and recalls have raised concerns about the reliability of newer Honda models, from a company that for many years was seen as one of the most reliable names in the industry. Some consumers have reported issues such as unexpected repairs shortly after purchase and difficulties with warranty claims.

For Honda owners, it’s crucial to stay informed about potential recalls and safety issues. You can check if your vehicle is affected by entering your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on Honda’s recall search page.

As the NHTSA’s investigation progresses, affected owners should monitor updates and follow any recommended actions to ensure their vehicles remain safe and reliable.

What owners are saying

While clip poster Mello played it pretty straight in presenting the news of the likely recall, commenters who’d viewed it had no shortage of opinions on Honda’s ongoing quality issues.

“What is going in with Honda and Toyota building awful v6 engines recently” one of them asked in reference to an assortment of issues plaguing another major Japanese automaker as well.

Another noted the price goes up/quality goes down environment drivers are increasingly seem to be facing: “So the prices of cars sky rocket but the quality of them dramatically decrease.”

And another Honda owner who looks to have bought their reliable vehicle about four presidential terms ago didn’t hold back in their mirth: “Laughs in 2007 Honda pilot 350k miles.”

Via email, an Acura spokesperson communicating on behalf of Honda wrote: “Honda is committed to safety. We are aware that NHTSA has initiated a Recall Query to assess the severity of the alleged defect and the scope of recall 23V-751. Honda has already been in communication with the agency on this topic and will continue to cooperate with NHTSA through the query process.”

