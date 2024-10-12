‘I just bought my 2024 Civic in June’: Honda is recalling 1.7 million cars. Are you affected?

In conversations about dependable vehicles that stand the test of time, two manufacturers’ names almost always come up. Toyota and Honda are considered the best of the best in long-term reliability, including their luxury brand counterparts. However, the latter Japanese automotive brand recently experienced a ding to its reputation.

A mass of 1.7 million recalls pertaining to affected Honda vehicles reached customers, and supporters of the brand were shocked. Car and Driver writes that 2022-2025 Acura Integras, Honda CR-V and HR-V models are part of the recall. The impetus for the recall? A “potential issue within the steering rack.”

In this case, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported an “improperly produced steering gearbox worm wheel” is to blame. This defective part could “swell while the vehicle is in use.” Furthermore, friction could occur in the steering mechanism, making it harder for drivers to move their wheels. Honda customers purportedly said they hear an “abnormal noise” from their steering column. Additionally, this is sometimes accompanied by a “sticky feeling when turning the wheel.”

What’s a Honda user to do?

The popular automotive outlet said that Honda will send out notification letters to drivers of these cars by November 18, 2024. If you receive this notice or have one of the above-mentioned cars, you should hit up a local dealer. As part of the recall, you’ll have your car inspected and, if need be, your worm wheel replaced. Moreover, if you’re wondering whether or not your car’s on the list, check the NHTSA website here.

Report on the recall

Local Dallas NBC news affiliate @NBCDFW posted a TikTok detailing particulars of the “manufacturing issue.” According to the outlet, drivers are losing control while steering their Hondas. The broadcast company added that “more than a dozen crashes have been reported” in connection with this recall.

What’s more, is that NBCDFW said 2022-2025 Honda Civics were also part of this recall. Drivers can “schedule a repair at no cost” to address the issue.

Philadelphia’s ABC 6 Action News (@6abcactionnews) also provided coverage on the 1.7 million Honda car recall.

“Honda is recalling more than a million vehicles because they have a steering issue,” one reporter said. The station also mentioned Civics were a part of the recall.

A correspondent added that the issue could “increase the risk of a crash. Some Honda, Acuras from 2023-2025 are affected, along with a variety of Civics and CR-V models. The first reports of the problem go back to 2021. And both Honda and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have investigated the issue. Honda says it has received 10,328 warranty claims related to the problem. But no reports of any injuries and owners of the vehicles will be notified next month.”

TikTokers talk Honda

One commenter wrote that they had a different steering issue with their new Honda. “I just got my Civic 2 months ago. Had to turn off Lane assist because I hated it,” they wrote. “I would tried avoiding pot holes and felt like it was taking me right through them.”

Another replied that they heard about the recall a little too late. “Me who just bought a civic in august,” one said.

Someone else wrote that this recall did nothing to shake their faith in the brand, however. “They could never make me hate my Honda civic,” they commented.

One TikTok user added that their 2019 Honda Civic was suffering from a different problem. One that is yet to be resolved, too: “2019 Honda civic with a recall on the fuel pump for a year and HONDA STILL DOES NOT HAVE MADE THE RECALL PART.”

“I have had my 22 Honda since late 2021 and I said this 4 different times to the service departments and they told me I was crazy,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Honda via email for further comment.



