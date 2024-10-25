‘They just don’t make em like they use to’: Honda recalls 720,000 cars. They just recalled another 1.4 million. Here’s why

Cars aren’t made like they used to be. Even brands known for their reliability have faced serious recalls in the last few years. According to New Atlas, problems with new models have doubled between 2010 and 2021. New Atlas reports that most of these issues stem from technology incorporated into automakers’ products.

Recently, Honda, one of the most reliable brands on the market, has issued a recall for 1.7 million vehicles. These include Acura Integras, Honda CR-V, and HR-V models. According to Car and Driver, the “problem stems from an improperly produced steering gearbox worm wheel,” increasing the difficulty of steering while driving. The affected years include 2023-2025 models as well as the 2022 base Honda Civic model.

Unfortunately for Honda, this wasn’t the last recall in October. The second recall, initiated this month, affects 700,000 vehicles “that may experience a fuel leak due to a cracked pump.”

Brian Mello (@realbrianmello), a TikTok car expert who has gained a large following for his no-nonsense reporting, garnered over 386,000 views as of publication when he broke the news to his viewers.

Why is Honda recalling 700,000 vehicles?

A corporate news release published on Honda News explains that the voluntary recall affects roughly 720,000 2023-2025 Honda vehicles in the United States. Listed models include the 2023-2024 Honda Accord and Accord Hybrid, the 2025 Honda Civic Sedan and Civic Sedan Hybrid, and the 2023-2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid.

The major problem is a defective high-pressure fuel pump core that is prone to forming cracks inside the fuel pump. This issue can cause fuel leaks, a gaseous odor while idling or driving, car fires, crashes, and injuries.

According to the news release, registered owners of all affected models will be contacted by mail in December with a request to bring their vehicle to a Honda dealer for a free inspection.

Though this is the second recall within a month, Mello points out to his viewers that Honda is voluntarily making the recall.

“Now, to Honda’s credit, this is a voluntary recall,” Mello said. “The NHTSA hasn’t even published anything about it yet, so Honda is definitely getting in front of this, which is a good thing.”

Why is Honda declining in quality?

Tech enthusiast website DesignNews reports that out of the two major Japanese brands, Toyota has maintained its quality standards, while Honda has suffered a “multi-year slide” in quality, causing its brand to lose its spotless reputation for reliability.

DesignNews uses the Honda Odyssey minivan review from Consumer Reports as an example of the company’s decline. According to DesignNews, the minivan, “once an industry mainstay in terms of reliability,” received the lowest rating. “Trouble areas included in-car electronics, power electronics and brakes.”

On the other hand, Toyota continues to receive top ratings for reliability.

The reason for Honda’s decline, according to the tech website, is Honda’s push to increase its vehicles’ high-tech features like a new transmission and state-of-the-art electronics. This push for high-tech features that are able to compete with other automakers seems to have caused a cascade of issues, from engine problems to entertainment systems and has caused a major drop in Honda’s sterling reputation.

What do viewers think?

Some viewers were surprised by the Honda recalls.

“I thought Honda were reliable,” one viewer said.

“Even the best cars on the road having issues,” a second added.

“Man I thought Honda was all about reliability, early 2000s models were bulletproof,” a third agreed.

Others pointed out that the issues are due to new designs.

“It would have been cheaper if they just keep making same reliable parts like they use to,” a viewer observed.

“All these recalls. I have zero sympathy for any manufacturer. Put quality and gain confidence,” a second said.

“This why u buy old cars,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mello via TikTok comments and email and to Honda via email.

