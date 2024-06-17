‘We taking this grill home TODAY’: Home Depot shopper has workers pull a surprising trick to haul home purchase with a Kia Forte. Will it work?

While out shopping, customers might come across an item that draws their attention but is simply too large to take home in their current vehicle. It may be too tall or too wide—or is it?

Where some shoppers might balk at the idea of forcing an item into their vehicle—or the vehicle of a friend, if they did not drive themselves to their favorite shop—for fear of scratched paint or internal damage, one customer of Home Depot is risking it all to get a large grill home.

In a video posted to TikTok by user Andrew Darling (@andrewdearling on TikTok), the driver of a Kia Forte is seen slowly driving in front of their local Home Depot with a large grill hanging out of the trunk of their small sedan.

The grill is secured by a thick plastic wrap, which the poster elaborates in the caption of their video was wound around the back seats of the car for additional leverage.

“She had two home depot workers wrap it through the back seats,” the caption reads.

The video shows the driver going over a speed bump with the grill remaining secure, if a little wobbly.

In a short response video, Darling clarifies that the car’s trunk remained attached, although it was pushed all the way back and wrapped up with the grill.

Several viewers were simply impressed by the dedication to securing the grill on the part of the employees, and the audacity of the driver to try it.

“They said, ‘We taking this grill home TODAY,’” one commenter wrote.

“I’m not even mad, I’m actually impressed,” another said.

“As a previous Home Depot associate… I’d hate to do it but I can’t be mad about it,” a third commented. “Impressed.”

In a similarly determined manner, a lover of Dunkin’ Donuts rushed to secure a sign from the coffee chain for display in her home—although, she did take the time to rent a U-Haul to take it home. In lieu of any other vehicle options, one couple even chose to rent one as their daily driver for a week. But to take home a large grill? Kia Forte’s got it.

Per Kia, the 2021 Kia Forte has an in-tow capacity of about 1,650 pounds. In theory, the car should be able to handle having the grill in the trunk, although it is unclear how much it weighs. Still, it is generally recommended to transport propane grills with a flatbed or pickup truck, rather than an enclosed vehicle like a sedan or SUV, even if you can get it in there.

While Home Depot does offer a loading service, it is unclear whether they will go to the lengths shown in the video to secure even a large item. The Daily Dot has reached out to Home Depot via email to clarify what its loading policy is.

Others remarked on the impact of hauling such a heavy item in a relatively small car, and suggested a rental might have been a smarter—and less expensive—way to go, between the cost of repairing the car and purchasing plastic wrap.

“Can rent a truck from Home Depot for $20,” one commenter wrote. “Cheaper than needing new shocks.”

“My Home Depot rents trucks for $29,” another said. “I’m guessing that was at least $40 in plastic wrap.”

“Guess all that wrap is still cheaper than a delivery fee,” a third said.

