‘I was today years old…’: Woman buys Gushers. Then she takes a closer look at the packet

Gushers are a popular childhood snack among millennials and Gen Z. These gummies come in various flavors with a fruity center. Folks may have thought they were lucky whenever they snagged their favorite flavor, but TikTok user Mari (@wheresallthechips) reveals it was in front of our eyes this entire time.

“I was today years old when I found out gushers tell u what flavor is in the packet,” she writes in the text overlay.

In the clip, she holds a yellow Gushers’ wrapper with “STRAWBERRY” stamped on it. Then, the content creator shifts the camera to show another wrapper with “TROPICAL” printed on it and tilts the wrapper to unveil all those flavored gummies.

Like Mari, some weren’t aware of this.

“I thought I got unlucky and got all red,” one viewer said.

“Me going to the kitchen rn to see my box of gushers. I never knew this,” a second agreed.

However, this information wasn’t new to others.

“I’ve always known this bc me and my brother would fight for the blue ones or red ones. We finally realized it said it on the back. 20 years ago,” one user commented.

“I discovered this years ago when i went to my corner store, tropical hates to see me coming,” another shared.

Has Gushers always had the flavors printed?

According to the official Gushers TikTok account in the comments section, they always have.

“Us doing this for years: [sad emoji],” they wrote.

Redditors weigh in

This discussion made its way to a r/mildyinfuriating subreddit where a Redditor posted a picture of them holding a bunch of red Gushers clustered together.

“Gushers: how and why does this happen? They’re all red!!” they said. Many echoed Gushers’ comment.

“You have to read the actual package, not the box,” one Redditor stated.

“There are two varieties of gushers. Tropical which is green, orange, red, and blue. Then there is Strawberry which is all red. The packets will have one of those two flavors stamped on the packet,” a second explained. “A box of variety gushers will have both of these flavors, but the flavor is still stamped on the individual packet. As others have already said.”

If you ever buy a variety of Gushers pack, check the wrapper before consuming to make sure it’s the flavor you want.

